Yash's Toxic rated high for violence and sex in UK than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films; know runtime, other details
Geetu Mohandas' Toxic avoided a clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March. Know all about it ahead of its August release.
Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups missed a clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge over the West Asia conflict. It is now hitting screens on August 26. The film has already been certified by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) for the UK, receiving higher ratings for violence, injury, and sex than the Dhurandhar films.
Toxic rated 18+ by BBFC
BBFC mistakenly categorised Toxic as a Tamil film instead of Kannada, writing that in it, “the leader of a powerful drug cartel in Goa sows the seeds of his own destruction.” The film has been rated 5/5 for violence, sex and injury detail. Threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm were also rated a high 4/5. The film has a runtime of 191 minutes and 41 seconds in the country.
“Strong violence includes shootings, stabbings, throat slashings, bludgeonings, torture, hangings, immolations and dismemberments, frequently resulting in large blood spurts and grisly injury detail,” reads the tab under violence. The film also has sexual and erotic scenes, including some in strip clubs.
“Strong images of corpses, severed body parts, bleeding wounds, and pools of blood occur in the aftermath of violence,” make up the description of violence. Toxic also depicts an ‘upsetting scene’, implying child sexual abuse, strong language, misuse of drugs and more.
When Dhurandhar films were also rated 18+
Dhurandhar was released in 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 in March this year. Both films were rated 5/5 only for violence, with other categories getting lower ratings. Dhurandhar was rated 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm.
It was rated 2/5 and 3/5 for sex and discrimination, respectively. Dhurandhar 2 was rated 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and injury detail. For sex, it received a 3/5 rating, and for discrimination, a 2/5 rating.
About Toxic and its criticism
Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is produced by Venkata Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. The film was shot in Kannada and English on a massive budget and is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India. The film has received criticism so far for its promotional material, particularly for its violence and sensual scenes. It remains to be seen how it fares upon its release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.