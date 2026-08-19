Kiara Advani says she became ‘comfortable with the unfamiliar’ for role in Toxic amid criticism
Geethu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has attracted criticism since the first teaser dropped. Kiara Advani opens up about her role.
Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been attracting criticism ever since the first teaser dropped. More recently, Kiara Advani found herself at the centre of a storm after the song Tabaahi, featuring her and Yash, was released. Amid mounting criticism, the actor revealed what led her to say yes to the film and to her role as Nadia.
Kiara Advani on playing Nadia in Toxic
On Tuesday, Kiara took to her Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo from her shoot for Toxic. The picture, showing her dressed in a T-shirt and tights, seems to have been taken at a rehearsal. She can be seen balancing herself on the rim of a large bowl-like structure. “Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we’ve never known, sometimes quite literally,” wrote Kiara, posting the picture.
“Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn’t know you were capable of. This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning and to find joy in the adventure of it all,” she further explained, adding, “Because growth, for me, has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little… and loving the journey that follows “
She summed it up with, “Here’s to new skills, new adventures, and the kind of passion that keeps you willing to dive in again and again!”
Yash defends Kiara Advani
Kiara’s co-star Yash recently defended her on Aap ki Adalat when the host made a misogynistic comment and said, “Kiara ke kapde utarte jaate hai, aur Yash aage badte jaate hai (Kiara’s clothes keep being removed, and Yash keeps moving forward).” He defended her and said, “No, that’s wrong, this is about two characters, Raya and Nadia.”
He further added, “They love each other a lot. They do it in such a way that they don’t care about the world. To show that, we need to shoot such a scene. And trust me, we are constantly nervous, too. When we’re acting such scenes, we’re constantly thinking about our hair, body, how we look. It’s an actor’s job. Now, you’re seeing actors there, you raise these questions. But see them as characters.”
At a recent event, while launching the film’s trailer, he said, “Kiara is such a professional actor. I was a little worried because it was too demanding.” He also said, “But I saw the way she dedicated herself. I must say, even after she was carrying, she came with 100% commitment. So dedicated, so committed. I was so worried, and Geetu was so worried. We were both like her bouncers, bodyguards, to take care of her.”
Toxic stars Yash, Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It will be released in theatres on August 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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