Kiara Advani says she became ‘comfortable with the unfamiliar’ for role in Toxic amid criticism

On Tuesday, Kiara took to her Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo from her shoot for Toxic . The picture, showing her dressed in a T-shirt and tights, seems to have been taken at a rehearsal. She can be seen balancing herself on the rim of a large bowl-like structure. “Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we’ve never known, sometimes quite literally,” wrote Kiara, posting the picture.

Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been attracting criticism ever since the first teaser dropped. More recently, Kiara Advani found herself at the centre of a storm after the song Tabaahi , featuring her and Yash, was released. Amid mounting criticism, the actor revealed what led her to say yes to the film and to her role as Nadia.

“Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn’t know you were capable of. This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning and to find joy in the adventure of it all,” she further explained, adding, “Because growth, for me, has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little… and loving the journey that follows “

She summed it up with, “Here’s to new skills, new adventures, and the kind of passion that keeps you willing to dive in again and again!”

Yash defends Kiara Advani Kiara’s co-star Yash recently defended her on Aap ki Adalat when the host made a misogynistic comment and said, “Kiara ke kapde utarte jaate hai, aur Yash aage badte jaate hai (Kiara’s clothes keep being removed, and Yash keeps moving forward).” He defended her and said, “No, that’s wrong, this is about two characters, Raya and Nadia.”

He further added, “They love each other a lot. They do it in such a way that they don’t care about the world. To show that, we need to shoot such a scene. And trust me, we are constantly nervous, too. When we’re acting such scenes, we’re constantly thinking about our hair, body, how we look. It’s an actor’s job. Now, you’re seeing actors there, you raise these questions. But see them as characters.”