Phoebe Dynevor posts 1st pictures from her Provence wedding to ‘best friend’ Cameron Fuller; he calls her ‘wifey’
After getting married at Provence, France, on September 5, Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller share first pictures from the wedding.
Actor Phoebe Dynevor got her fairytale as she and actor-producer Cameron Fuller secretly got married in the South of France. The couple exchanged vows at a romantic 18th-century chateau in Provence in the presence of their loved ones. Days after the wedding, Phoebe and Cameron both posted their first pictures, much to the delight of fans.
Phoebe Dyvenor calls Cameron Fuller ‘best friend’, he calls her ‘wifey’
The intimate first pictures from Phoebe and Cameron’s wedding show them walking hand in hand and stealing a kiss. “Married my best friend (moon emoji) with thanks,” wrote the Bridgerton actor, posting the pictures. The monochrome pictures show her in an off-shoulder ivory gown and a veil, while he’s dressed in a dark suit.
Cameon posted more pictures, which show Phoebe looking giddy as she holds Cameron’s hand and walks out after the wedding. He also posted solo pictures of each of them. “Wifey,” he wrote with a heart emoji.
Celebrities and fans react
Joey King, who seemed to be on the guest list, commented on Phoebe’s post, “Best wedding.” Rachel Brosnahan wrote, “Gorgeous! So happy for you!” Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley left heart comments under the post. Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “U guys look amazing.” Numerous other celebrities also congratulated the couple.
Fans took the moment to crack some Bridgerton jokes, because one comment read, “Im telling the duke.” Another wrote, “omggggg!!! my duchess got MARRIED?!” One fan commented, “Thank you for sharing your special day with us with these beautiful pictures. Blessings to you and Cameron.” Several others posted Bridgerton GIFs in delight.
About Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller
Phoebe and Cameron reportedly met at a pop-up club during the Sundance Film Festival in 2023. By March, they had sparked rumours after being spotted holding hands and walking together in London and New York. They made their first official public appearance together at Wimbledon in July.
After walking the EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet together in February 2024, Phoebe debuted her diamond engagement ring at the Met Gala in May. Days later, Cameron shared an engagement post on Instagram confirming the proposal in the Cotswolds.
In August this year, Phoebe celebrated her bachelorette party in London, and the couple tied the knot in September. Talking to British Vogue three weeks before the wedding, Phoebe said, “It’s really fun to have a secret that no one knows,” while talking about her wedding dress, which took 600 hours to create.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More