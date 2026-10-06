Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller crosses ₹214 crore despite 18% Tuesday drop, now eyes Drishyam 2’s lifetime record

Monday saw the unexpected drop, with the film collecting ₹21 crore, around 65.6% lower than its Sunday figure. The decline continued on Tuesday, when Drishyam 3 earned ₹17.13 crore at 22% occupancy but approximately 18.4% dip from Monday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has earned ₹214.63 crore net in India in its first five days. The film got off to a strong start on Friday, opening with ₹62 crore at the domestic box office. While collections slipped to ₹53.50 crore on Saturday, the dip was followed by a healthy Sunday recovery, with the film bringing in ₹61 crore and recording 56% occupancy. The strong weekend gave Drishyam 3 a solid foundation before the usual weekday slowdown kicked in.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Drishyam The Conclusion has wasted little time making its mark at the box office. The Ajay Devgn -led thriller has opened to a huge response on October 2nd and, within just five days, has already crossed a number of major milestones. The film is now closing in on the previous franchise record and has also given Ajay the biggest opening day of his career. [Also read:

Even with the weekday slowdown, Drishyam 3 has already earned more than double the lifetime collection of the original Drishyam, which ended its theatrical run at ₹102.75 crore. More importantly, the third installment is now just around ₹30 crore short of Drishyam 2, which collected ₹239.67 crore net in India. If it manages to maintain a steady run through the week, Drishyam 3 could soon overtake its predecessor and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opening yet The film has given Ajay Devgn a new career-best opening. Drishyam 3 earned ₹62 crore net on its first day, beating the ₹43.50 crore opening of Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty-directorial ended its theatrical run at ₹247.86 crore, while Raid 2 collected ₹173.44 crore. Drishyam 3 has already moved into that territory in just five days, with its final total still to come.