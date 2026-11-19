The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with the theme "Stories Without Borders", will open with Fatherland by Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski, according to a government press release. The release said the section reflects this year's festival theme, "Stories Without Borders". (Representative)

The film festival is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. It will feature several movies, including both parts of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (Part 1).

According to the release, this year's edition will also feature a new section, 'Films About Films', which focuses on filmmakers, actors and the process of filmmaking. The section, being held for the first time in the festival's history, was added in response to suggestions from filmmakers, with the aim of "bringing the art and craft of filmmaking to the forefront".

The release said the section reflects this year's festival theme, "Stories Without Borders".

The inaugural segment has five international productions involving ten countries - the UK, USA, Russia, Georgia, Estonia, Turkey, Switzerland, France, Germany and Italy.

Spain is this year's Country of Honour and Russia is the Partner Country.

Major titles The festival closes on November 28 with 'We Are All Strangers', by Singaporean director Anthony Chen.

Among Indian films, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar opens the Indian Panorama, and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, screens as a special presentation at the festival's end. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (Part 1) is part of the BRICS section.

As per the recently released schedule, the festival also features in-conversation sessions and masterclasses with Girish Kasaravalli, Farhan Akhtar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Karthik Subbaraj, Ayan Mukerji and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Kamakhya Narayan Singh's 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' are in the International Competition as well as the Indian Panorama. Festival director Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan screens as a special presentation, while gala premieres include episodes of the web series Panchayat (Season 5) and Pushpak Viman.

Several well-known titles from world cinema are also on the schedule. Restored classics include Danny Boyle's Trainspotting, David Lynch's Wild at Heart, Ernst Lubitsch's To Be or Not to Be and F.W. Murnau's Sunrise.

Open-air screenings at Miramar and Vagator beaches include Robert Zemeckis's Back to the Future, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon and the animated film The Wild Robot. As part of the Spain Country of Honour section, Pedro Almodóvar's Bitter Christmas will be screened.

The schedule also includes films by several well-known international directors. From Japan, Hirokazu Koreeda's Look Back and Kiyoshi Kurosawa's The Samurai and the Prisoner will be screened, along with South Korean director Hong Sang-soo's Nowhere to Lay My Eyes. German filmmaker Wim Wenders is represented by From Inside Out: The Architecture of Peter Zumthor, while Volker Schlöndorff's Visitation is in the International Competition.

Tsai Ming-liang's Dust and Takashi Miike's Shumei - The Living Legacy of Kabuki are among the documentaries.

Other titles include Carlos Reygadas's Heil Jupiter!, Lukas Dhont's Coward, Quentin Dupieux's Full Phil, Emin Alper's Salvation, Rithy Panh's We Are the Fruits of the Forest and Ulrike Ottinger's The Blood Countess. American director Brad Bird's Ray Gunn is part of the animation section. A centenary tribute to Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda includes Kanal, Ashes and Diamonds, Man of Marble, The Promised Land and Afterimage.