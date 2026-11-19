“This is a Sooraj Barjatya film, and Prem is a green flag. In this film (Yeh Prem Mol Liya), he is someone who takes a stand for his wife's family. Rocky's character arc in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is different. Prem is very different from him. You cannot even compare the two," the actor said when asked about the comparisons between the two films.

Ever since the film's trailer was released on Wednesday, many viewers have compared the two films and said their premises are similar. However, at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Ayushmann said his character, Prem, is very different from Ranveer Singh 's Rocky in the Karan Johar film.

In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann plays Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the film's female lead. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer and Alia Bhatt as a couple who live in each other's homes for six months to test their compatibility.

Ayushmann said that the story of Yeh Prem Mol Liya isn't meant to be preachy. “Usually, a girl is the one who makes sacrifices. But we are not carrying a flag or launching a campaign. This time, Purva, Sharvari's character, has chosen her family, and Prem has chosen Purva,” he said.