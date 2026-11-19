Ayushmann Khurrana dismisses comparisons between Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls Prem a green flag
Ayushmann Khurrana addressed the comparisons his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is facing with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday dismissed comparisons between his upcoming family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, saying his character Prem belongs distinctly to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's cinematic world.
Ayushmann dismisses Rocky Aur Rani comparisons
Ever since the film's trailer was released on Wednesday, many viewers have compared the two films and said their premises are similar. However, at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Ayushmann said his character, Prem, is very different from Ranveer Singh's Rocky in the Karan Johar film.
“This is a Sooraj Barjatya film, and Prem is a green flag. In this film (Yeh Prem Mol Liya), he is someone who takes a stand for his wife's family. Rocky's character arc in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is different. Prem is very different from him. You cannot even compare the two," the actor said when asked about the comparisons between the two films.
Deep Dive
In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann plays Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the film's female lead. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer and Alia Bhatt as a couple who live in each other's homes for six months to test their compatibility.
Ayushmann said that the story of Yeh Prem Mol Liya isn't meant to be preachy. “Usually, a girl is the one who makes sacrifices. But we are not carrying a flag or launching a campaign. This time, Purva, Sharvari's character, has chosen her family, and Prem has chosen Purva,” he said.
Sharvari calls it a dream come true
Sharvari, who plays Purva in the film, called working with Barjatya a childhood dream. “Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a big release for me this year, and working with Sooraj sir is a dream come true. I've watched quintessential Bollywood heroines dance and perform in beautiful emotional scenes. I have often tried to recreate those performances in front of my parents in my living room,” she said at the trailer launch event on Wednesday.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
The cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.
Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. He has reunited with composer Himesh Reshammiya for the soundtrack after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Yeh Prem Mol Liya will release in theatres worldwide on November 27.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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