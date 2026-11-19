Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. Their marriage has frequently become a subject of debate on social media, with fans dissecting their public appearances and interviews and coming up with elaborate theories about Alia being ‘a victim of an unequal marriage’. Now, Alia has dismissed such suggestions made by strangers. Alia Bhatt reacts to speculations around her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt slams constant speculations about her marriage In a conversation with TIME magazine for its TIME100 Next India list, Alia spoke about the constant speculation surrounding her relationship with Ranbir. She said, "I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”

Alia added that she believes these comments continue because her relationship does not fit traditional ideas about marriage. “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything—that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.”

Chatter about Alia and Ranbir's marriage Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year. Speculation about the dynamics of their relationship gained momentum in May 2023, when Alia said that Ranbir disliked it when she raised her voice during arguments. In an interview, she said she tried to control her anger because her husband believed it was important to remain kind even when unhappy. Her remark prompted several social media users to question whether she was constantly adjusting her behaviour to please him.

The discussion intensified in August 2023 when Alia appeared in a Vogue India interview and revealed that Ranbir would ask her to wipe off her lipstick because he preferred her natural lip colour. While she shared it as a casual anecdote, several users called his behaviour controlling and labelled him a red flag. The backlash became significant enough that Alia addressed it during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 in November 2023. Defending Ranbir, she said his remarks had been taken out of context and that he was nothing like what social media portrayed him as.