On Wednesday, Florence took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post calling out the scrutiny surrounding her body on social media. The actor said she woke up to thousands of people discussing her body in ways she found disturbing. She pointed out that online speculation had linked her to several cosmetic procedures, including eyelid surgery, fillers, facial liposuction, buccal fat removal, chin surgery and a nose job, along with claims that she had used Ozempic.

Florence Pugh has hit back at speculation about her appearance, strongly denying claims that she has undergone cosmetic surgery or used Ozempic to change her body. The actor took to social media to address the growing discussion about her face and weight, calling out people for dissecting her appearance and making assumptions about procedures she has never undergone.

Reacting to the claims, Florence expressed disbelief at how quickly people had begun speculating about her appearance. She wrote, "It's clearly a part of our time right now, that there's this frenzy of people picking apart what's true and what's fake. What the f**king hell guys, I didn't even know that one person COULD get all of these things done overnight if they wanted to? Yes, I'm disturbed. For women who now think that I'm someone I'm not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again."

Florence said she has faced fat-shaming throughout her career and will continue to call out inappropriate comments about her weight, stressing that people should not scrutinise her body. She further clarified, “I have never been on Ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don't EVER say that I didn't make my own nose; I've always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!”

“Here's the truth: I turned 30, and my New Year's resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol and to be able to do at least one pull-up in the gym. It's funny to see you all use reference images from times when I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the Governors' Awards the other night, where I am happy and truly respecting my body,” she said.

Florence revealed that despite getting proper rest, eating healthily and working out regularly, she has lost only two pounds. She said her focus has been on building muscle and strength, adding that she can now do six pull-ups and lift 110 kg. The actor added that she has worked hard to maintain her physical and mental well-being and avoid negativity.

She also revealed that she has faced daily online abuse about her weight and appearance over the years, including being told to lose weight, use Ozempic and stop showing her midriff. She recalled how her thighs were criticised in a film review for her role as WWE wrestler Saraya. While she had gradually accepted that such comments came with being in the public eye, she said the latest scrutiny of her body had disturbed her.

Florence urged people to be mindful of their comments and also warned publications against tarnishing her reputation. She wrote, "Earlier this year I sued a few publications because they had bought AI pictures of me getting injectables into my face and published them as real images. I was fucking horrified. Claiming in the article that I was telling my fans and followers on my Instagram account to get Botox and lip fillers. They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me. Do not tarnish my reputation in that way."

Florence urged people to be kinder to themselves and others, stressing that changing beauty standards make it important to avoid judging people based on their physical appearance.

About Florence Pugh's cosmetic surgery rumours On November 15, Florence attended the Governors Awards 2026, where her appearance caught people's attention. Online discussions centred on her face, with some social media users speculating that the actor had undergone cosmetic procedures such as buccal fat removal, jawline fillers and a nose job. Some even described her as unrecognisable.

The conversation gained momentum after a magazine shared an Instagram Reel featuring photographs of Florence from 2016 and 2026. The creator in the video discussed Hollywood's preference for sharply defined facial features and how naturally round faces are often judged against those beauty standards.