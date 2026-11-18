Hollywood actor Florence Pugh has hit back at speculation about her appearance after her latest photographs from the 2026 Governors Awards prompted social media users to question whether she had undergone plastic surgery. The 30-year-old actor addressed the comments on Instagram, pointing out that people often mistake natural changes that come with age for cosmetic procedures. She also called the inability to tell the difference “disturbing”. Florence Pugh responds to plastic surgery rumours after Governors Awards appearance: ‘Bodies and faces change’.

Florence Pugh reacts to the rumours Florence attended the November 15 ceremony in a custom pale pink Valentino gown styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. The strapless outfit featured silver detailing and a layered, ruffled skirt. While her appearance at the event caught attention, online discussions soon turned to her face, with some users speculating about procedures such as buccal fat removal, jaw fillers and a nose job. A few even described her as “unrecognizable”.

The conversation picked up after a magazine shared an Instagram reel featuring photographs of Florence from 2016 and 2026. The creator in the video discussed Hollywood's preference for sharply defined facial features and how naturally round faces are often viewed against those beauty standards. “I don't think that we should be demonizing celebrities for potentially getting plastic surgery,” the creator said in the video. “They're just victims of these beauty standards.”

Florence responded to the post, making it clear that she was unhappy with the speculation surrounding her appearance. “Guys. I turned 30. I'm a woman. Bodies and faces change. It's not that deep, the fact that people can't even tell between what's aging and what's surgery is disturbing. Sadly, puppy fluff doesn't last forever,” she wrote.