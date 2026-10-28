Dune Part Three final trailer breakdown: Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides faces Chani’s rebellion and Robert Pattinson’s deadly plot

That change becomes impossible to ignore when Paul admits, “After years of combat, I've become the oppressor Chani had sworn to fight. I'm the enemy.” The line captures the bitter irony of his journey. Paul once feared the future his visions showed him, yet his own choices have brought him closer to it. Now, he seems to understand why Chani refuses to stand by the man he has become.

The trailer begins with Paul using the Bene Gesserit Voice to question Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) about a plot to kill him. His shaved head and stern expression hint at how much time has passed since Dune: Part Two. A voiceover by Reverend Mother Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) offers a glimpse of the scale of his rule, as she says, “Muad'Dib has conquered a thousand worlds.” But the more power Paul gains, the further he seems to drift from the person he once was.

Warner Bros. unveiled the final trailer for Denis Villeneuve ’s Dune: Part Three , and Paul Atreides is in deeper trouble than ever. Released on October 27, the nearly three-minute preview sees Timothée Chalamet ’s emperor grappling with a conspiracy against him, a fractured relationship with Zendaya ’s Chani and the damage caused by years of war. The film takes a darker turn as Paul confronts the consequences of his own rise to power, while Robert Pattinson enters the picture as a new threat to his rule.

Zendaya’s Chani takes a stand against Paul The trailer’s biggest revelation is Chani seemingly turning against Paul. In Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, she remains loyal to him despite the conspiracy surrounding his rule. The film appears to take a different direction, with Zendaya’s character fighting Paul’s forces and confronting him over their children’s future.

Their exchange suggests that love may no longer be enough to keep them together. Chani believes she is protecting their children, while Paul insists that his actions are for her. The contrast is striking, given how central their relationship has been to the first two films.

She has never supported Paul’s transformation into the messianic figure the Fremen see him as. She has questioned his choices from the beginning, and the trailer hints that her resistance could now turn into direct opposition. As Den of Geek puts it, “Instead of a victim, a bit of collateral damage in the fight against Paul, Chani has become an antagonist.”

But is Chani really the one fighting Paul? Robert Pattinson’s Scytale is a Face Dancer, capable of taking on another person’s appearance. That leaves room for a twist, with the possibility that someone could be impersonating her as part of the conspiracy against the emperor. The trailer offers no clear answers, keeping viewers guessing about whether Chani has truly turned against Paul or whether there is more to her apparent betrayal than meets the eye.