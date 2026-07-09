Dune: Part Three trailer breakdown: Paul Atreides' empire crumbles, Duncan's shocking return and every reveal explained

As old allies return and powerful new enemies emerge, Paul is drawn into a dangerous conspiracy that threatens both his empire and his future. Haunted by disturbing visions and the unexpected return of someone he believed was gone forever, he must also confront a growing rift with Chani (Zendaya). Chani has never truly accepted Paul's decision to claim the throne, and the trailer makes it clear that the hurt between them hasn't faded with time. With rebellion rising and danger closing in, Paul is forced to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to protect those he loves.

Dune: Part Three takes place nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) claimed the throne at the end of Dune: Part Two. Now Emperor, he has achieved everything he once dreamed of, but at an unimaginable cost. A brutal holy war has swept across the galaxy in his name, and the burden of those choices is finally catching up with him.

Dune is heading into its darkest chapter yet. The first trailer for Dune: Part Three is finally here, giving fans their first look at how Denis Villeneuve plans to wrap up his sci-fi trilogy. Based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the film shifts the story away from Paul's rise to power and focuses on the consequences of everything he has achieved. The trailer is filled with stunning visuals, emotional moments and a few big surprises. Here's everything the trailer reveals.

Duncan Idaho returns in a surprising way One of the biggest surprises in the trailer is the return of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, even though the warrior died in Dune: Part One. The trailer opens with what sounds like Duncan's voice, reflecting on the horrors committed under Paul's empire. Fans will remember that Duncan sacrificed himself while fighting the Emperor's Sardaukar soldiers to help Paul escape. So when the trailer later shows him kneeling before Paul in the Atreides throne room, the obvious question is: how is Duncan back?

The answer lies in Dune's fascinating lore. This isn't the original Duncan but Hayt, a "ghola" created by the secretive Tleilaxu using cells from Duncan's dead body. His metallic-looking eyes immediately suggest that something is different about him. While his return may seem emotional at first, Hayt is actually sent to Paul as a "gift" by his enemies. His true purpose is far more dangerous, as he is meant to unsettle Paul and become part of the larger conspiracy against the Emperor.

Paul's enemies unite against him Paul Atreides won't be fighting just one enemy. Instead, some of the most powerful forces in the universe have quietly come together to bring down his empire. Among them is Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), Paul's wife in name only. She is still loyal to her family's legacy and is expected to play an important role in the Bene Gesserit's plans by trying to bear Paul's heir.

Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) continues leading the Bene Gesserit's efforts to regain control after Paul's rise disrupted the breeding programme they spent generations building. The trailer also offers the first look at the influential Spacing Guild through Guild Navigator Edric. His ability to see the future allows the group to hide its plans from Paul's own visions, giving the conspiracy a major advantage.

Another key player is Scytale (Robert Pattinson), the shape-shifting Face Dancer from the Tleilaxu. He is someone whose loyalties are unclear, making him one of the story's most dangerous and unpredictable figures.