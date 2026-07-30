Grammy CEO defends new Asian Pop category amidst backlash, says he is ‘saddened’ by news of BTS' withdrawal

On July 29, BTS sent shockwaves through the music industry when the K-pop group announced that they would not be submitting their work for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, citing regional and language biases. The announcement sparked widespread online debate and renewed criticism of the Recording Academy. Now, a day later, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has addressed the controversy in a statement shared on the Academy's official Instagram account. Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. breaks silence after BTS announce their withdrawal from the award show.

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In his statement, Mason Jr. said he was “saddened” by BTS' decision to withdraw from the Grammys. He also defended the widely criticised introduction of the Asian Pop category, stating that it was created to celebrate the “depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia.”

His response came shortly after all seven BTS members – Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – shared a joint statement on their individual Instagram Stories announcing that they would not be submitting their latest album, ARIRANG, for consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards. A translation of their statement reads, “We’ve decided not to submit our work for this year’s Grammy Awards. We hope music will be recognised and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. Thank you, as always, to ARMY and everyone who supports us.”