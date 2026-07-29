BTS are right: The Grammys' new Asian Pop category feels more like segregation than inclusion

On July 29, BTS' leader RM, followed by the members of the group, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, stated that they have decided not to submit their record-breaking new album, Arirang. "We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year," the group said in a statement shared through the Instagram stories of all seven members. "We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language." The group has also expressed gratitude towards their official fan group, known as ARMY.

The group is questioning a system that still appears to judge artists differently based on where they come from. The conversation began after the Recording Academy announced the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which will debut at the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027. The real question is: Is this genuine recognition, or is it simply another way of keeping Asian artists in a separate lane?

Popstars BTS have spent years proving they belong on the world's biggest stage. They've topped charts, sold out stadiums and built fanbases that stretch across continents. And every single time they seem ready to be judged by the same standards as everyone else, the rules somehow change. The septet choosing not to submit their record-breaking album Arirang for the 2027 Grammy Awards is one of biggest and bold moves in recent times, following The Weeknd who stopped submitting his music since 2021 after his After Hours album in 2020 was completely snubbed and eventually made up with Recording Academy when he surprised the audiences in 2025.

A separate category isn't always progress At first glance, the creation of such a category seems to be a move toward recognition of music beyond the US. But award shows have often responded to the growing influence of international artists by creating separate spaces rather than opening the biggest categories to everyone.

For years, Latin artists largely competed in genre-specific categories, regardless of how successful they became worldwide. That changed earlier this year when Bad Bunny made history at the 68th Grammy Awards by winning Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, becoming the first artist to achieve the feat with a Spanish-language album. It felt like proof that language no longer had to be a barrier to the industry's highest honour.

That is why the introduction of an Asian Pop category feels confusing to many. Just when it seemed the Grammys were moving beyond language and regional labels, they introduced another category built around exactly those distinctions.

BTS have done it all BTS have already done everything that was expected of them and more. They invested years into building a strong presence in the US, released radio-friendly English hits like Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance, while continuing to create some of their most meaningful work in Korean. They sat through countless English interviews, promoted tirelessly and became one of the biggest draws at award shows, struggling to stay culturally relevant.

Through it all, they handled every milestone with humility and professionalism, despite repeatedly facing racism, xenophobia, and a level of scrutiny that many of their Western peers never had to endure. One of the few artists who has consistently treated BTS with the respect they deserve is Chris Martin. Alongside Coldplay, he has repeatedly championed the group, proving that genuine admiration and equality can exist without prejudice. By almost every measure, BTS have already proven they belong in mainstream pop conversations.