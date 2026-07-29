Allu Arjun faces backlash over 'wait outside your crush's house' remark at fan meet: ‘So dumb and creepy’

Telugu star Allu Arjun found himself at the centre of a social media storm after his annual fan meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. While asking his fans to avoid online trolling, the actor quipped that they should “wait outside your crush's house” instead. The remark quickly went viral, triggering sharp criticism online. (Also Read: Allu Arjun asks his ‘fans, anti-fans, haters’ to stop trolling amid criticism over abusive fan wars in Tollywood) Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka with Atlee.

Several social media users slammed the actor, arguing that the comment trivialised and normalised behaviour that many viewed as promoting stalking.

What did Allu Arjun say On Tuesday, Arjun met thousands of his fans at the annual Allu Arjun Fan Association summit in Hyderabad. He was seen in his trademark black attire. He also addressed his ‘anti-fans and haters’ apart from his fans and had a special message for them.

He said, “I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them.”

“If you don’t like them, just let it be. Don’t waste even 1% of your time on them. If you had ₹100, would you spend it on something you don’t like? Exactly, don’t spend. Spend time doing something you like. Go wait in front of the girl you like's house instead,” Allu Arjun added.