Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi film crosses ₹100 crore, shows no sign of slowing down on weekday
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi's sequel faced competition from Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5: Awarapan 2 has made a roaring start at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi film, which released in theatres last Friday, opened to generally positive reviews. Even though it clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947, it has emerged as a clear winner in the last few days.
Awarapan 2 box office at 10 PM
Awarapan 2 has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark. As per the latest update from Sacnilk at 10 PM, the sequel has collected ₹9.5 crore so far on Tuesday. On Monday, the film managed to maintain momentum and minted ₹9.25 crore. After making a grand opening on Friday with ₹22 crore, the film showed a huge jump on Saturday with ₹33.75 crore. Sunday was a little slower at ₹26 crore. This brings the total India net to ₹100.50 crore so far. Awarapan 2 is thus expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by tonight.
Meanwhile, the box office contrast with its clash release Batwara 1947 is also hard to miss. While Awarapan 2 added ₹9.5 crore on its first Tuesday, Sunny Deol’s film managed only ₹1.8 crore net on the same day, taking its five-day total to ₹30.32 crore.
About Awarapan 2 success
Deep Dive
The success of Awarapan 2 is even more significant when compared to the 2007 original. While Awarapan did not make a major impact at the box office during its theatrical run and was considered a major flop, the film gradually gained a loyal following and became a cult favourite over the years. It had only managed a lifetime collection of ₹13 crore. The sequel surpassed the original film's lifetime box office on its first day of release.
Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi once again in the role of Shivam Pandit. Other main characters in this movie include Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The ensemble cast includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.
Emraan's wife, Parveen Hashmi, praised his hard work, discipline, and patience in a heartfelt note after the film's release. She wrote, “I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now, even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in, people around me keep asking, “How is he still so grounded and so calm?” This is what makes him different!! And maybe that’s why this line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (reference to The Bads of Bollywood)”, resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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