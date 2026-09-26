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ATEEZ’s Hongjoong reacts to BTS’ decision to skip 2027 GRAMMY submissions

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong discusses BTS’ decision not to submit music for the 2027 GRAMMYs and shares his thoughts on genre boundaries in K-pop

Updated on: Sep 26, 2026, 17:18:25 IST
By Shagun Roy
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ATEEZ captain Hongjoong has drawn attention after discussing BTS’ decision not to submit music for the 2027 GRAMMY Awards. As reported by Koreaboo, the topic came up during a Variety interview in which Hongjoong was asked whether ATEEZ would take a similar approach with its own music.

ATEEZ captain Hongjoong
ATEEZ captain Hongjoong

The question came after BTS’ decision sparked discussion among fans, while members of Stray Kids had faced backlash over their response to the matter. Hongjoong indicated that he understood BTS’ stance, particularly in relation to the GRAMMYs’ Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

He further discussed how ATEEZ approaches music across genres, noting that the group’s creative process is not necessarily divided by labels such as Korean, American or British music. His comments subsequently drew praise from netizens, who appreciated his focus on music itself rather than rigid genre boundaries.

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Home/Entertainment/ATEEZ’s Hongjoong Reacts To BTS’ Decision To Skip 2027 GRAMMY Submissions
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