Mumbai, Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he wants to be remembered through his work rather than merely being famous, a philosophy that has influenced his choice of roles across genres. Tahir Raj Bhasin wants to be ‘remembered’ for his varied performances not just be ‘famous’

The actor made his debut in 2012 with "Kismat Love Paisa Dilli", starring Vivek Oberoi and Malika Sherawat, followed by a brief appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput's "Kai Po Che!" and "One by Two" alongside Abhay Deol.

He had his breakout performance with Rani Mukerji-fronted, "Mardaani", in which he played the antagonist.

"I believe all great things in life are always hard. There is a favourite saying on acting that I love to live by which is, 'There is a difference between being famous and being remembered', and I choose the latter. I make all of my choices based on that," Bhasin told PTI in an interview.

"I want to be remembered as an actor, who led gripping stories and made people aware of the experience of being human and the many emotions like thrill, emotion, etc," he said.

Bhasin said early in his career he realised the importance of diversifying his filmography to avoid the industry's tendency to stereotype actors in particular roles.

"It was challenging at the start because when you debut with an anti-heroish part like in 'Mardaani', then people want to see you in the same thing which I also took as a compliment.

"But then it takes a little bit of conscious self-awareness where you want to take a step back and say that if I keep doing five of this, it will be difficult to break out of that," said Bhasin, who went on to play antagonist in John Abraham-starrer "Force 2".

The actor said films such as Nandita Das's "Manto", in which he played yesteryear Bollywood superstar and Manto's close friend Shyam Chadda, and Nitesh Tiwari-directed coming-of-age comedy drama "Chhichhore" are apt examples of his effort to play diverse characters.

"In 'Manto' I had the opportunity to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui which was amazing. We were shooting in the villages of Gujarat and next thing we were walking the red carpet in Cannes; it was incredible exposure.

"Then I did a more commercial action film like 'Force 2' with John Abraham and 'Chhichhore' with Nitesh Tiwari. These are all intentional choices where you get to different genres, different kinds of directors."

The actor said he feels "fortunate" to be getting the opportunity to do both feature films and web-series at the same time.

Bhasin said his latest series "Shaque", directed by Rensil D'Silva, challenged him to explore a different understanding of masculinity.

Headlined by Parineeti Chopra, the series follows Anvita, a mother whose newborn daughter is abducted from a hospital.

Nine years later, she remains determined to find her child, with mysterious photographs of the girl arriving on her birthday each year. As Anvita pursues new leads, she begins to question the people closest to her, blurring the line between truth, suspicion and obsession, according to the official synopsis.

Bhasin plays Parineeti Chopra's husband in the show, which made its debut on Netflix on Thursday.

"The challenge in 'Shaque' was to display the masculinity that we don't often see in our cinemas. Like, being with a vulnerable female protagonist, being an emotional support in a family, being a husband but also being a son, a father, and a friend, and going through a traumatic experience but also facing consequences of one's own choices," he said.

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