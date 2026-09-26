‘Worst diss ever’: Salman Khan slams Rhiti Tiwari over her ‘ugly fatso’ remark against Uditi Singh on Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 is heading into another tense Weekend Ka Vaar, with Rhiti Tiwari set to face questions from Salman Khan over her conduct during a recent diss battle. It started as a captaincy task, which turned personal after Rhiti made derogatory and sexually suggestive comments about Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer. The argument left several contestants trying to control the situation, and now Salman is expected to address the controversy in the upcoming episode. ‘Your language is going somewhere else’: Salman Khan calls out Rhiti Tiwari over Uditi Singh diss battle. How the diss battle turned personal The argument took place during a captaincy task in which contestants were paired for diss battles. Uditi Singh chose not to participate, so Qazi Touqeer stepped in for her. His face-off with Rhiti soon went beyond the usual back-and-forth expected from a rap battle. Rhiti's comments became increasingly personal, with some of the remarks being muted during the telecast. The exchange upset Qazi and left the other contestants caught between the two sides. As Rhiti continued with her remarks, he was seen taking off his jacket, throwing it on the floor and banging objects in anger. Other housemates eventually had to step in and hold him back. Contestants from Rhiti's team, including Scout OP, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan and Young DSA, tried to calm things down. Later, Amrapali and Aasif spoke to Rhiti and told her that she had gone too far. They also reminded her that she would have to face Salman Khan over what had happened.

Uditi hits back at Rhiti The argument did not end with the task. Uditi later responded with personal remarks of her own, calling Rhiti an “ugly fatso”, a “drug addict” and “buri shakal waali” (bad-faced). While speaking to Aman Gandhi, Uditi said that her beauty came from her parents and took another dig at Rhiti's character. She claimed that both Rhiti's heart and face were “kaala” (dark/black). Rhiti, meanwhile, did not appear to regret what she had said. In a conversation with Mahhi Vij, she said she was “proud” of her remarks and felt that her father, Manoj Tiwari, would be proud of her too. She also warned Qazi, saying, “Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota (If my father had seen you doing all this, you have no idea what would have happened to you).”

Salman Khan questions Rhiti The Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Salman Khan taking up the issue with Rhiti. He questions her about her behaviour and asks whether she is “jealous and insecure” of Qazi. Rhiti denies it and responds, “Jealous toh nahi hoon sir, mujhe toh as a insaan nahi pasand hai woh (I'm not jealous, sir; I just don't like him as a person).” Salman then addresses the diss itself, telling Rhiti, “Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.” He also questions the rest of Rhiti's team for laughing and encouraging the exchange instead of stepping in. Salman asks, “And everyone was laughing. Where is your sense? You were making fun of her, and she was making fun of you. Was it not your duty to stop it right there?” Aasif Khan is also questioned about his reaction to the incident. Salman asks him, “Kahan gayi Aasif aapki akal, agar yeh diss aapki behen par hota toh kya aap kar dena iss tarah ka diss? (Where did your brains go, Aasif? If this diss had been directed at your sister, would you have allowed it?).”