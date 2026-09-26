Zeenat Aman impressed with Alia Bhatt's cabaret-themed 1st look from Love & War; Alpha star responds
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Know all about it.
A day after Ranbir Kapoor’s first look was released from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Alia Bhatt’s first look was also dropped. It saw her dressed in a cabaret-themed look, which left Zeenat Aman impressed. When the veteran shared love for Alia’s first look, here’s how she responded.
Zeenat Aman impressed with Alia Bhatt’s look in Love & War
On Friday, Alia shared a glimpse of her look from Love & War on social media. It shows her in a dramatic feathered headdress, a crop top, and a skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with boots. Two posters were released, with both showing her performing on stage.
Reacting to the looks, Zeenat commented, “Well, well…SLB has unleashed a showgirl! (sparkle and purple heart emojis)” Alia reacted to her comment, revealing that the veteran was often discussed on set, writing, “@thezeenataman Thank you so much, Zeenat Ma’am (yellow heart emoji) We’ve spoken about you countless times on set, so this feels extra special (sparkle emojis)”
Deep Dive
Alia’s Alpha co-star Sharvari also reacted, calling her look ‘iconic’ while Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Ufffffff again (fire emojis).” Riddhima Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Hansika, and others commented with fire emojis.
Ranbir’s first looks from the film were released on Thursday, showing him sitting in a vintage blue car and looking dapper. Dressed in a white T-shirt with sunglasses and his hair slicked back, the actor can be seen driving even as his arm is covered in blood. Alia shared the poster on her social media, writing, “Hey handsome…”
About Love & War
Love & War is directed, written, produced, edited and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will star Ranbir, Alia and Vicky in lead roles. While nothing much is known about the film’s story, it is rumoured to be a love story set against the backdrop of war. Leaked looks indicated that Ranbir and Vicky play military officers. The film will be released in theatres on January 21, 2027. Further details of the project are awaited.
Love & War is bringing the three actors together for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The project also reunites Ranbir with Sanjay nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007). The filmmaker is also working with Alia again, following their collaboration on Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky have worked together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018), whereas Alia has worked with him in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018). Ranbir and Alia worked together in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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