Chris Hansen mistress: Did he cheat on wife Mary Joan Hansen with Kristyn Caddell? All about the alleged affair

Chris Hansen faced cheating allegations in 2011 after the National Enquirer reported that the married To Catch a Predator host was seeing Florida TV reporter Kristyn Caddell. The report said hidden cameras recorded the pair together in Florida after they had reportedly been seeing each other for months. Chris Hansen faced 2011 affair allegations, denied by his side, while Kristyn Caddell later publicly described their relationship as an affair. (Chris Hansen/Instagram)

Hansen’s side denied the affair and said the two were only friends. Caddell later gave a different account, describing their relationship as an affair and saying Hansen had told her his marriage was close to ending. The allegations later became part of the public story around his marriage and divorce.

Chris Hansen and Kristyn Caddell: What happened in 2011? The National Enquirer reported in June 2011 that Hansen, then 51, had been seeing Caddell, a 30-year-old TV reporter in West Palm Beach. According to the report, hidden cameras recorded Hansen and Caddell having dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Manalapan, Florida, before they went to her Palm Beach apartment.

The Los Angeles Times also reported on the footage, while noting that the claims came from the National Enquirer. A source close to Hansen rejected the allegations through the New York Post, saying, “They’ve been friends for a long time, and there’s no truth to this. There was no romantic dinner, and he didn’t stay with her that night.”

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Kristyn Caddell later described the relationship as an affair Caddell later spoke publicly about the relationship in a 2013 open letter published by the National Enquirer. She said Hansen had made her believe that his marriage was already falling apart.

“Chris told me a divorce was inevitable and the wedding ring on his finger was all but for show,” Caddell wrote.

She said Hansen flew her around the country, stayed with her at hotels and introduced her to people in his professional circle. Caddell also said she believed their relationship was not being kept secret.

She later wrote, “I don’t wish any harm on Chris, yet our affair has essentially destroyed my professional career.” Her account was different from the denial given by Hansen’s side when the scandal first broke.

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What happened to Chris Hansen and Mary Joan Hansen? Hansen and Mary Joan Hansen had married in 1989 and have two sons. Their marriage continued for several years after the 2011 scandal.

Mary Joan filed for divorce in June 2018, according to court documents reported by Us Weekly. The filing said the “marriage has broken down irretrievably” and sought alimony and a fair division of property and debts. The divorce was finalized in 2020.

Hansen later married Gabrielle Gagnon on November 13, 2021. He is 67 as of September 2026, having been born on September 13, 1959.

His career is also back in focus with A24’s Primetime, released in US theatres on September 25, 2026. Robert Pattinson plays a fictionalised version of Hansen in the film.