When Mushtaq Khan said he was paid only ₹1 lakh for iconic role in Welcome, despite extra days: ‘Was not right’
Mushtaq Khan, celebrated for his role as Ballu in Welcome, died at 56 after a cancer battle.
Mushtaq Khan's death has left the film industry mourning the loss of a veteran actor known for his comic timing and memorable character roles. The actor, who passed away at 56 on Thursday after battling cancer, was particularly loved for his role as Ballu in Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer Welcome. While Mushtaq received immense praise for his role, in a previous interaction he had expressed that he felt he wasn't properly compensated for the film.
Mushtaq Khan was paid ₹1 lakh for Welcome
Speaking to Filmymantra Media last year, Mushtaq shared that he was paid only ₹1 lakh by the makers of Welcome, which was much lower than what was promised to him despite him shooting for extra days for the role. He said, “When we sign an agreement, we’re told it’s a 20-day or 25-day shoot. Based on that, we decide our payment. But when, after the 25-day shoot is over, they ask for 10 more days, and then another 15 days after that, I felt that was not right. The payment wasn’t increased."
He added, “I’ll tell you the reason. For us, it was fixed that we would do the film for ₹1 lakh, whether it took 20 days or 25 days. But their staff worked on a per-day basis. Just imagine how much money we would have made if we were also paid per day."
Mushtaq's role in Welcome
Deep Dive
Mushtaq played the character Ballu in Welcome, a henchman of gangster Uday Shetty, played by Nana Patekar. He had one particular line in the film that Uday would ask him to say to scare his targets. The line was, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bohot bada khiladi tha (One of my legs is fake. I was a great hockey player).”
Mushtaq's role in Welcome has since become part of meme culture. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and Feroz Khan, among others. It was directed by Anees Bazmee.
Anees Bazmee remembers Mushtaq Khan
Remembering the late actor, Bazmee shared a picture of Mushtaq Khan and wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”
About Mushtaq Khan
Mushtaq made his debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Welcome and several others. He passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 56.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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