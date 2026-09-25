Pooja Meri Jaan trailer: Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi caught in a web of obsession, blame and unanswered questions

The trailer does not give away easy answers. Instead, it keeps shifting the focus between Pooja, the people around her and the events that follow her rejection. The film appears to be building its drama around the question of how much we really know about what happened and whether the truth is as straightforward as it seems.

Huma Qureshi plays Sana, a lawyer who gets drawn into the case. Her role takes her through different versions of what happened as she tries to separate facts from conflicting accounts and understand Pooja’s situation.

Mrunal Thakur plays Pooja, a young woman whose decision to turn down a close friend’s romantic advances changes everything. Soon after, a number of unsettling incidents begin to unfold around her. As the mystery grows, the film leaves viewers wondering what actually happened, who is telling the truth and where the responsibility lies.

The trailer of Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi’s Pooja Meri Jaan is here, and it sets up a story that quickly gets darker than it first appears. Delayed for nearly four years, the trailer was finally unveiled on Thursday. The film looks at rejection, obsession, and consent while deliberately keeping the real truth unclear.

What Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi said For Mrunal, the complexity of Pooja's character made the role stand out. Talking about the film, she shared, “From the very beginning, I was drawn to this part because I knew it would allow me to explore the many layers I have as an actor and bring something different to the table. Pooja is a deeply layered character, and what drew me to both the film and her journey was the complexity of what unfolds around her. The role required me to navigate several emotional shades while consciously holding back the answers that the audience is meant to discover for themselves.”

Huma said the film also interested her because the story is not told from a single perspective. She added, “What makes Pooja Meri Jaan interesting is that it does not look at its central situation from just one point of view. Sana brings a legal perspective into the story, as she tries to piece together what happened and understand the conflicting accounts surrounding Pooja.”

Director on emotional toll Earlier this year, director Navjot Gulati spoke about how the emotional and professional stress caused by Pooja Meri Jaan's long delay affected him. He said his father, who died in 2024, spent the months of his life asking when the movie would finally come out. He also said that co-producer Amar Kaushik stopped returning his calls and messages after October 2025, making him feel ignored and helpless.

The filmmaker said the main problem was a disagreement over price. He claimed that Maddock Films would not sell the film unless they received the money they wanted. He also asked why the people behind the movie did not try to show it in theatres. He pointed to Vadh 2, which ended up in cinemas even though it was made for a platform.

Navjot added that the delay has damaged his career. He said that producers and the people he works with are no longer interested in working with him. His first movie is still not out, even though it was finished years ago. He even said he would buy the movie back himself if the producers no longer wanted to continue. He hopes to show it to the public.