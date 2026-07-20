Delayed nearly 4 years, Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi's Pooja Meri Jaan finally set for streaming release

Pooja Meri Jaan is finally getting its moment after years of uncertainty. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, the long-delayed thriller has found a home on ZEE5, ending a wait that stretched close to four years. The actors and the makers were frustrated as their was in limbo for way too long. Now, it is finally being released via streaming. Pooja Meri Jaan finally sees the light of day after 4 years, ZEE5 announces release.

Film set for ZEE5 The platform has unveiled the film as part of its upcoming slate, although its premiere date is still under wraps. Directed by Navjot Gulati and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Pooja Meri Jaan was initially made for a direct release on JioCinema. But after JioCinema merged with Disney+ Hotstar, the film's future became uncertain.

ZEE5 has also unveiled a packed Hindi content slate. On the series front, viewers can look forward to Kambli, inspired by the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 with R Madhavan as host, and the revival of the iconic Zee Horror Show. Fan-favourite franchises are making a comeback too, with new seasons of Rangbaaz, Janaawar and Bakaiti.

The platform's upcoming film line-up is equally star-studded. It includes Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra's Bandar, Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Vaani Kapoor's Sarvgunn Sampann, along with Ghamasaan, Ikroop and Dalimb.