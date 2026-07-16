Exclusive | Baby Do Die Do actor Rachit Singh breaks silence on marriage rumours with Huma Qureshi

Rumours of Huma and Rachit's relationship picked up pace when they made a joint appearance together at a celebrity wedding reception. Later, with increased public appearances it only got stronger. Reports suggest that they are said to tie the knot in October this year.

When asked what is the truth to that, he laughs and says, "Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai!"

Actor Rachit Singh is fresh out of the warm reception his latest film Baby Do Di Do is getting and is roaring to take his acting dreams ahead! As he sets eyes on his next projects, he candidly shares that he has been lately swamped with calls about his rumoured wedding with friend and co-star Huma Qureshi.

However Rachit, who is also an acting coach for a decade, is clearly amused.

"Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai. It's not happening! " he says and promises to tell us when it is actually happening.

Rachit is in an exciting phase of his career with now enjoying the experience of both - being a coach for acting and being an actor himself.

While working with close friends like Huma and Saqib definitely eases his energy on sets, he believes that now he can understand aspiring actors who come to him for coaching better.

"I always connected with them (acting students) whether I was working as an actor or not but now with experience of working on sets, it gives me a lot of perspective," he says.

As for his acting goals, he signs off with this, "I would like to be an actor till the end of my life."