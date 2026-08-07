Is misbehavior by politicians finally having a reckoning?

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R., Texas) resigned from Congress at the same time as Swalwell amid threats of expulsion over an affair he allegedly had with a congressional staffer.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) resigned from Congress a few months ago amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, which he also denies.

Good morning. Rep. Max Miller (R., Ohio) is under growing pressure to drop his re-election bid amid allegations of domestic abuse, which he denies.

And Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate in Maine, dropped out of the race last month following abuse allegations, which he says aren’t true.

Political scandals, sadly, are nothing new (former Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is currently in federal prison). But it does seem like they are happening with a heightened frequency lately.

There is a vocal group of lawmakers from both parties that is pushing for congressional leaders to crack down on ethical misbehavior (and, in some cases, illegal behavior). With a bunch of new lawmakers coming into Congress next year and public faith in Capitol Hill in the doldrums, there could be an opportunity to really shake things up.

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People and Policies I’m Watching Todd Blanche: A key Republican senator said she would oppose the nomination of Blanche for attorney general, leaving Trump’s pick to lead the Justice Department in jeopardy.

Mitch McConnell: The former Senate GOP leader was discharged from rehab after recovering from a fall and pneumonia that forced a Senate absence.

Congress: The Senate is set to vote on a Russian sanctions bill named after the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Economy: The Labor Department’s July jobs report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect it to show 83,000 added jobs.

Trump’s Friday: ​The president is scheduled to participate in policy meetings at 11 a.m.​and noon ET. At 3 p.m., he will host a roundtable on American mining at the State Department before departing for his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

What I’m Following A GOP-led Senate committee voted to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress. The 8-5 vote, along party lines, came after Fauci refused to answer questions about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The panel plans to refer the case directly to the Justice Department, bypassing a vote from the full Senate. The move escalated a yearslong GOP effort to scrutinize one of the nation’s top former health officials.

Trump again targets birthright citizenship. The president signed a pair of executive orders after the Supreme Court rejected his earlier, broader bid to deny citizenship to many children born on U.S. soil to non-American parents. The orders seek to expand the categories of people who are ineligible for birthright citizenship and ban tourists traveling to the U.S. solely to give birth.

This moderate Democrat is trying to maintain his 100% election record by flipping a North Carolina Senate seat. Roy Cooper, a former two-term governor in a red-leaning state, has never lost an election in four decades. Known for his calm, folksy tone, Cooper gives Democrats their best hope to win a Senate race in the Tar Heel State for the first time since 2008.

U.S. intelligence shows Putin could test NATO’s resolve with a limited assault on an allied country. The updated assessment, reversing earlier views that the Russian president would avoid provoking the alliance, outlines possible scenarios ranging from a cyberattack to a small-scale land incursion.

What Else Is Happening Negotiators fear that Iranian hard-liners could scuttle a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.Trump ordered a probe into the leaks about the Pentagon’s munitions stockpile, escalating his effort to battle damaging revelations about the Iran war.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s yen trade has unintended consequences for the markets.Elizabeth Warren is pressing the administration for details on coming changes to inflation readings. The senator said the tweaks warrant deeper scrutiny because the Trump administration has politicized economic data.

What I’m Reading Michigan Gives Progressives a Breakthrough—and Democrats a Test (Detroit Free Press)Major Republican Fundraiser Winning Contracts From Trump Administration, Emails Reveal (The Guardian)Who Funds the DSA? (The Spectator)

This Week in Washington History On this day in 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered troops to the Middle East as part of Operation Desert Shield in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.