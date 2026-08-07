Lindsay Clancy injuries spark buzz about 'hypothermia', ex-husband Patrick Clancy amid murder trial: ‘He lied on…’

Meanwhile, online debates about Clancy's alleged injuries, her body temperature, and her husband Patrick Clancy's testimony have heated up as witnesses recount the tumultuous scene inside the family's Duxbury home.

First responders and detectives testified on the eighth day of the trial regarding the aftermath of the killings and Lindsay's condition when they arrived at the scene.

The murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three young children in January 2023, has entered its second week. In the past week, various testimonies have been given by first responders, the nanny of the Clancy family and her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy.

Lindsay, 35, has admitted to killing her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, but has pleaded not guilty. Her attorneys have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and lacked criminal responsibility.

According to ABC News, the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: Who is Elaine Rossi, where is she now? Former nanny testifies in children's murder case

What did first responders testify? During testimony, emergency responders described arriving at the Clancy home to find an emotionally charged and chaotic scene.

Witnesses said they found the three children with marks around their necks. They also testified that Patrick Clancy was attempting to remove an object wrapped around one child's head when they entered the home. Investigators alleged that Lindsay Clancy used exercise resistance bands to strangle the children.

Responders also described that they found Lindsay Clancy outside the home. She was semi-conscious and had injuries to her neck and wrists. She had allegedly cut herself and jumped from a second-floor window. According to medical associate Etan Negri's testimony, some of Lindsay's self-inflicted wounds were "superficial."

According to Dr Cristina Carpio's testimony, Lindsay had complicated, unstable fractures in her thoracic spine and a body temperature of about 82.1 degrees when she arrived at South Shore Hospital as a Level 1 trauma patient.

After being intubated, Lindsay was moved to Brigham and Women's Hospital to receive more advanced care.

The fall left her paralysed from the waist down, her attorney said.

Her lawyers have also told the jury that Lindsay later reported hearing a commanding voice telling her to “kill the children so you can kill yourself.”

Also read: Lindsay Clancy's Apple Watch sparks Patrick Clancy theories online amid trial for killing children: 'Is he trying to…?

Why are social media users discussing hypothermia and Patrick Clancy? As testimony continues, several claims circulating on social media have focused on Lindsay's reported body temperature and injuries.

Some users questioned reports that her body temperature measured 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

One user commented, “The one [question] I want answered is Lindsay’s body temperature (I am not following the case closely but this made me question things)…wasn’t it pretty low for her being outside such a short time?”

Suggestions floated that the figure appeared unusually low given the timeline presented during the trial. Others speculated about reported neck injuries.

A user wrote, “82° and she couldn’t have been outside for more than maybe 15 minutes, tops, if we are supposed to believe Patrick’s timeline of only being out of the house to get takeout and miralax.”

Another reiterated, “I will say one thing about the Lindsay Clancy trial: Someone needs to address HOW her body temp was 82° and why her thyroid was crushed. Both require medical examination because neither makes sense in this case.”

Medical experts, however, have not testified that findings contradict the prosecution's or defence's case.

Social media users question Patrick Clancy's testimony Some users have also questioned aspects of Patrick Clancy's testimony and even accused him of involvement in the children's deaths. One user wrote, “Patrick Clancy killed those kids and tried to frame Lindsay. The truth will be revealed. He lied on the stand multiple times, and contradicted himself plenty.”

Patrick testified earlier in the trial about leaving the house briefly to pick up takeout food and medication. He then returned home and discovered the children dead and strangled.

One user questioned his testimony and wrote, “I have plenty of questions about the Lindsay Clancy case, but let’s start with the easiest one: Why is Patrick Clancy wearing sneakers in the 3V footage and boots in the CVS footage? Asking for the timeline to timeline.”

Patrick is now married and has a new family. One user took the fact into account and wrote, “Patrick Clancy barely shedding a tear on the stand…and having a whole new family already …. feels weird to me.”