Who is Matthew Flores, where is he now? Latest update amid manhunt for Arizona man after two bodies found

Arizona authorities are searching for 27-year-old Matthew Flores after two bodies were discovered buried in the backyard of a home in Litchfield Park, where police had been investigating the disappearance of a husband and wife. According to a report by Fox 10, Flores, the couple's adult son, has been named a suspect in the ongoing missing persons investigation after investigators said he fled the United States. Matthew Flores, 27, wanted by Arizona police. ((X/ @901Lulu))

The investigation began on Tuesday when officers with the Avondale Police Department responded to a welfare check request involving three family members living at the residence. When officers arrived, they found the house empty but uncovered evidence suggesting foul play, prompting detectives to launch a broader criminal investigation.

According to Avondale Police, as quoted by Fox 10, investigators found a significant amount of blood inside the home along with evidence that someone had attempted to conceal it. Officers later uncovered two sets of human remains buried in the backyard. The remains have not yet been identified, and authorities have not confirmed how long they had been there.

Who is Matthew Flores? Matthew Flores, 27, lived with his parents at the Litchfield Park home that became the focus of the investigation. While police have not released additional details about his background, they confirmed he is now considered a suspect in the case.

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Speaking at a Thursday news conference, Avondale Police Officer Daniel Benavidez said Flores had left the country before investigators could locate him.

"I can't give you specifics on where to look in the world. All I can say is he fled the country," Benavidez told reporters, as cited by Fox 10, declining to disclose his possible destination or when he departed.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Flores or his whereabouts to contact the Avondale Police Department.

Two bodies found at family home Police returned to the property on Thursday and discovered two bodies buried in the backyard. According to investigators, the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and have not been formally identified.

Although the investigation began as a missing persons case involving a husband and wife, officials have not confirmed whether the remains belong to the missing couple. Their identities are being withheld at the request of family members until formal identification is completed.

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Investigators also described finding substantial evidence of violence inside the residence.

"What I can say that we identified is a large amount of blood, and we also identified what we believed is evidence in an attempt to conceal that blood," Benavidez said during the briefing.

Neighbor recalls disturbance A nearby resident, Alec Rogers, told Fox 10 that he heard shouting coming from the neighborhood on Tuesday morning, around the time investigators believe the incident may have occurred.

"There was a little bit of yelling and I don't know exactly who from," Rogers said.

He described the father as friendly, saying neighbors would occasionally exchange greetings but did not know the family well.

Authorities have not announced any charges, and Flores has not been located. Police continue to urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000 or 623-333-7001.