Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ makes crucial suggestion as FBI returns to neighborhood - ‘Check under…’

JLR suggested that authorities should check under the ‘flooring’ of Nancy Guthrie's casita, that is the guest house on her property. In the X post made by the self-styled investigator he did not say why he felt Nancy Guthrie might be found there, or offer any evidence to back his claim.

This led self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, to question whether Nancy Guthrie even left the area. He also made suggestions of where authorities could look for the octogenarian.

While her family reported her missing on February 1, authorities believe she was taken the night before. It has been six months and no suspect has been publicly named in the case. Now, Fox News reported that the FBI returned to search the brush behind her house, citing one of Nancy's neighbors.

The FBI reportedly returned to Nancy Guthrie 's neighborhood after the monsoon ‘moved the environment’ there. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie , was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Pima County, Arizona.

JLR also went on to make many more allegations in the kidnapping case without offering any proof for the same. “I don't think the FBI believes Nancy Guthrie was taken alive outside her neighborhood,” he wrote, adding “Makes perfect sense. They have ZERO evidence Nancy Guthrie was taken out of her Catalina Foothills neighborhood. No perp vehicle / vehicle lights seen coming in or out on surveillance. FBI back searching in back of her home is a strong indication she is somewhere around there.”

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JLR went on to allege “I don't think LE has any evidence Nancy Guthrie was taken out of her neighborhood.” Notably, it is unclear what the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department is working on when it comes to the Nancy Guthrie case since they've not offered too many updates to the public. However, authorities did search the octogenarian's house and nearby area in the time after her disappearance.

Why FBI returned to Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood A retired Pima County Sheriff's Department cop shared expert insights on why the FBI returned to Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood.

“There’s a couple of different reasons that go through my mind first is going to be they got some leads, they got some new tips that are viable, and they’re out there looking for something specific or in an area specific to that, because I’m certain that they’ve searched those areas already,” he told the publication.

The expert added that the FBI might have felt the need for a fresh pair of eyes as well.

“About a month ago, monsoon season started here in Tucson and a lot of water has come down — a lot of water at once, and it pushes things. So it’s moved the environment. Rocks have been pushed away,” the expert also noted, adding “I’m not sure if they found him yet, but there was a report of a man in the wash floating down, being pushed downstream by the water — and the Santa Cruz is what that feeds into, which is, you’re looking at 20, 30 feet deep when it’s at its peak and 50, 60 feet across. All that water, it’s rushing fast, and it’s taken not only the people, but it’s taken cars, it’s taken trees, branches, rocks, all of this stuff, and basically turned into a big blender.”