Zohran Mamdani booed: Videos from Staten Island go viral as critics slam mayor; 'New York is already done with him'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced a hostile reception at a National Night Out Against Crime event on Staten Island on Tuesday, with videos showing loud boos from the crowd spreading rapidly across social media and drawing criticism from political opponents. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani booed off the stage. (Getty Images via AFP)

The mayor had attended the NYPD's 43rd Patrol Borough National Night Out Against Crime event, an annual community gathering intended to strengthen ties between police officers and local residents.

According to New York Post report, Mamdani's remarks lasted less than a minute as attendees repeatedly booed, jeered and shouted over his speech, forcing him to leave the stage early.

Videos from the event quickly circulated on X, claiming the mayor had been "booed off stage" before completing his prepared remarks.

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While those descriptions reflect reactions shared on social media, video footage confirms that the mayor's appearance ended shortly after sustained booing from sections of the audience.

Crowd reaction at pro-police gathering National Night Out Against Crime is held annually across New York City to promote cooperation between law enforcement and local communities.

The event was held on the Midland Beach boardwalk in Staten Island, where about 3,500 residents and families had gathered for the celebration. The annual initiative is part of a citywide campaign featuring more than 70 community events designed to strengthen partnerships between police officers and the neighborhoods they serve.

According to the report, Mamdani stepped to the podium and attempted to greet the audience, before being met with loud boos and jeers from sections of the crowd. As the interruptions continued and drowned out his remarks, the mayor was unable to proceed with his prepared speech, ultimately cutting his appearance short and leaving the stage in less than a minute.

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Videos prompted reactions online The videos also prompted thousands of reactions on X, with users expressing sharply divided views over the mayor's reception.

Some critics argued that the crowd's response reflected growing dissatisfaction with Mamdani. One user wrote, "It barely started and New York is already done…," while another commented, "The REAL New Yorkers are getting ready for a FIGHT to save their city."

Others mocked the incident, with one post claiming the viral clip showed Mamdani was "not this 'great leader'" because "even his own audience was booing him." Another user suggested the political makeup of the audience explained the reaction, writing, “Well that crowd looks very… Republican. So makes sense.”

The discussion also became increasingly polarized, with some posts containing personal attacks and unverified allegations about the mayor, while others criticized the police and defended Mamdani.