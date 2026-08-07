Ameesha Patel says she's happy being single at 51, reveals why she will never marry
Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel recently shared her views on marriage and staying single at 51 in an AMA session on X.
Several Bollywood actors have chosen to remain single, either by choice or because they have yet to find the right partner. Actors such as Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Tabu have openly spoken about their single status and their decision to live life on their own terms. Now, Ameesha Patel has also opened up about why she remains unmarried at 51.
Ameesha Patel says she will never get married
Ameesha recently conducted an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter). During the session, a fan asked her, "When are you getting married?" Ameesha had a savage response, saying, "Never, superrr happy being single. I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can't afford one man to come and change all that."
Several fans agreed with Ameesha's views on marriage. One comment read, "That’s really great. Getting married is a compromise which hinders your ability to grow as a dream-achieving person. Being single has something more exhilarating feelings than being married." Another commented, "True, being single is the way." A third fan wrote, "Oh meet too."
Last year, Ameesha revealed during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia that she had been in a serious relationship, but her partner did not support her when she decided to enter the film industry. She said that while she has not completely ruled out marriage, she is looking for a partner who would allow her career to flourish. She added, "I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly.”
Ameesha Patel's recent work
Ameesha was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. Directed by Akashaditya Lama, the romantic comedy also starred Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki in lead roles. Her last successful film was Gadar 2, in which she starred alongside Sunny Deol. The film was a major box-office success, collecting ₹686 crore worldwide. Ameesha reprised her role as Sakina in the film, directed by Anil Sharma. It also featured Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in key roles. The actor is yet to announce her next project.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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