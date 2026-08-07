Brittany Boltinhouse nationality, politics in focus after racist comments spark Miss North Carolina title strippage

Brittany Boltinhouse, who recently made history as the first Honduran woman to win the Miss North Carolina USA title, is facing renewed public attention after being stripped of her crown over resurfaced social media posts. Brittany Boltinhouse, the former Miss North Carolina USA 2026 titleholder. (Instagram/@espino.sosa)

According to The NC Beat, Boltinhouse is accused of posting content containing a racial slur on social media between 2017 and 2019 under the alias "Sosa the Stallion." The outlet reported that the posts allegedly included repeated use of the N-word, and that she also described herself as "toxic" in some of the content. The development has prompted many to seek more information about her background.

Brittany Boltinhouse's nationality and background Brittany Boltinhouse is a Honduran-Mexican model and entrepreneur from Wilmington, North Carolina. On June 28, she became the first Honduran woman to win the Miss North Carolina USA title, earning the opportunity to compete at the Miss USA pageant.

Marking the milestone, Boltinhouse shared an emotional message on social media, writing, "There are moments in life that forever change who you are. This is one of mine."

She also highlighted the significance of representation, crediting her parents for their unwavering support and expressing hope that her achievement would encourage young girls who have ever doubted where they belong.

Also read: What did Brittany Boltinhouse say? Alleged racist posts that led to her dethroning as Miss North Carolina USA

"Mom and Dad… thank you for being the foundation of the woman I am today. Your sacrifices, your faith, and your love built the character that stands beneath this crown. This crown is bigger than me. It’s for the people who have been underestimated," she wrote after her victory.

Before the recent controversy, Boltinhouse had been set to represent North Carolina at the Miss USA pageant in Miami later this month.

What are Brittany Boltinhouse's political views? Questions about Boltinhouse's political views have also surfaced online following her dethronement, with several social media users linking the controversy to her apparent support for US President Donald Trump.

One user claimed on X that Boltinhouse was removed because she is a Trump supporter rather than because of the resurfaced social media posts. Another user, also described her as having encouraged people to vote for Trump.

Meanwhile, other social media users shared screenshots that purport to show Boltinhouse attending Trump's 2021 inauguration and a 2024 Facebook post criticizing then-Vice President Kamala Harris and urging support for Trump. However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the screenshots or social media posts circulating online.

She has not publicly identified herself as a Democrat, Republican or supporter of another political party in any widely reported statements.

Neither A Blaize Productions nor the Miss USA Organization cited Boltinhouse's political views or affiliations while announcing the decision to end her reign.

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Instead, the organizations said the action was based on conduct that did not meet the standards expected of a titleholder, with Miss USA chairman Thom Brodeur stating that the organization "does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity."

What are the allegations against her? The controversy erupted this week after A Blaize Productions, the organization that runs the Miss North Carolina USA pageant, announced that it had ended Boltinhouse's reign following a review conducted in consultation with the Miss USA Organization. First runner-up Myla Hadley will now represent North Carolina at the Miss USA competition.

The pageant organizers did not cite a specific post in their statement but said the decision reflected conduct that fell short of the standards expected of titleholders.

The controversy centers on alleged posts made between 2017 and 2019 on an X account reportedly operated under the alias "Sosa the Stallion."

Screenshots circulating online appear to show repeated use of the N-word and other offensive language. The North Carolina-based outlet The NC Beat first reported on the posts.

Several social media users, including political commentators and activist accounts, have since shared the alleged screenshots. HT.com has not independently verified their authenticity.

The Miss USA Organization has not publicly identified specific posts that formed the basis of its decision.

In announcing her removal, Miss USA chairman and CEO Thom Brodeur said the organization "does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity." He added that the decision reflected "an extended period of time," rather than a single isolated incident.

What happens next? With Boltinhouse removed from the title, Myla Hadley, the first runner-up, will now represent North Carolina at the Miss USA pageant.

Hadley said she was "humbled" by the support she had received and that she understood "the seriousness and level of prestige that this title carries."

As of Friday, Boltinhouse had not publicly issued a detailed statement responding to the allegations or confirming whether the resurfaced social media posts were authentic.