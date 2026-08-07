Yogi hails Kanwar Yatra harmony, orders crackdown on rumour-mongers

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday projected the ongoing Kanwar Yatra as an example of social harmony and communal co-existence, asserting that the pilgrimage had become a symbol of faith, discipline and national unity even as he ordered a zero-tolerance crackdown on rumour-mongers and anti-social elements seeking to disrupt public order. Reviewing law and order, the CM expressed concern over recent crimes against women and reiterated that women’s safety remained the government’s foremost priority. (File Photo)

Addressing senior administrative and police officials during a statewide review meeting through video conference, Adityanath said the participation of lakhs of devotees and the voluntary efforts of social organisations in serving pilgrims reflected the strength of social cohesion at a time when attempts were being made to create caste-based divisions.

He directed district administrations to act firmly against anyone trying to disturb the peaceful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra or spread misinformation. “False and misleading narratives should be countered immediately with verified facts,” he said, adding that hooliganism and disruption during religious events would not be tolerated.

The CM singled out Bareilly as an example of communal harmony, noting that members of the Muslim community had arranged vegetarian food during the Ala Hazrat Urs and kept the event low-key out of respect for Kanwar pilgrims. He described the gesture as a commendable example of mutual respect and social sensitivity, while directing officials to maintain heightened vigilance in the district where both events are taking place simultaneously.