UP governor: Rectify shortcomings at Gorakhpur University within three months

Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday gave the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University three months to address deficiencies that she noticed on the campus. Governor Anandiben Patel during the DDU Gorakhpur University convocation on Thursday. (HT )

Speaking at the university’s 45th convocation, she highlighted several shortcomings, particularly in the hostels.

“The university has three girls’ hostels, and one is under repair. Of the six boys’ hostels, two are under repair. There is a mess in the girls’ hostel but not in the boys’ hostels. The boys receive food through a tiffin service. Do you think the tiffin service is good?” the governor asked.

“I want to speak about these shortcomings. They must be rectified within three months. This is Gorakhpur, the city where the chief minister himself is based. How can such conditions continue here?” she said.

Referring to the quality of food served to students, Patel said she had personally inspected the kitchen a day earlier.

“I am staying here, and yesterday I visited the kitchen to see how the food was being prepared. I am a homemaker and understand kitchens well. I asked what kind of oil was being used. I got the sample divided into two parts—one to remain here and the other to be tested in Lucknow,” she said.

She explained that the samples were split to ensure they could not be replaced before testing.

“I am saying this not as the governor but as a mother. Our children’s diet should be pure. Stop the tiffin service. Anything, even drugs, could be brought in through a tiffin,” she said.

The governor also pointed out other deficiencies in the university’s hostels. She said Alakhnanda Hostel lacked internet connectivity, while fans had been installed only before her visit. She also noted that RPS Hostel was unclean, with paan masala stains covering the staircase walls, and that Amrawati Hostel was facing power supply issues.

After honouring meritorious students with gold medals at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University convocation, the governor said the trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts in higher education reflected their dedication, discipline and determination, while urging parents and educational institutions to introspect on why boys were falling behind.

“Why are daughters moving ahead while sons are falling behind? Every family and educational institution must think seriously about this,” the governor said.

Female students dominated the convocation, winning 58 of the 85 gold medals (68.2%), while male students secured 27.