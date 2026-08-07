Manimahesh Yatra: Sale of small plastic bottles, snack packets banned along yatra route

In a bid to reduce litter and protect the ecosystem during the annual Manimahesh Yatra, the Chamba administration has banned the sale of small-capacity water bottles and small packets of snacks, including chips and namkeen, along the yatra route. Repaswal also inspected the preparations for the upcoming Manimahesh Yatra 2026, and reviewed facilities for pilgrims along the trekking route from Hadsar to Manimahesh. The yatra is scheduled to commence from August 25. (HT File)

Sharing information, Chamba deputy commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said the sale of small-capacity water bottles and small packets of snacks, including chips and namkeen, has been prohibited along the yatra route and directed shopkeepers not to sell the banned items. The restriction is expected to reduce plastic waste along the route, minimise adverse impacts on local biodiversity, and provide pilgrims with a clean, safe, and pollution-free environment.

Repaswal also inspected the preparations for the upcoming Manimahesh Yatra 2026, and reviewed facilities for pilgrims along the trekking route from Hadsar to Manimahesh. The yatra is scheduled to commence from August 25.

He also visited shops operating along the pilgrimage route and urged shopkeepers to cooperate with the administration in protecting the fragile ecology and natural heritage of the Manimahesh Valley.