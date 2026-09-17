Pakistan imposes lockdown-like measures amid fuel, gas crisis: Foreign travel ban, markets shut by 9 pm

Pakistan is currently going through a massive fuel and gas crisis caused by the ongoing war in West Asia. The war between the US and Iran has led to a rise in global oil prices, threatening nationwide gas and power supplies across the country, according to a PTI report. A portrait of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set up in protest in Karachi against rising fuel prices amid the US-Iran conflict. (Reuters)

People in Pakistan are already under pressure due to rising diesel and petrol prices. The government on Tuesday raised the price of petrol by PKR 4.10 per litre and high-speed diesel by PKR 6.41 per litre, taking them to PKR 384.34 and PKR 415.83 per litre, respectively.

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The government also introduced a fuel subsidy that came into effect on Wednesday to ease the sharp rise in fuel prices, Reuters reported. However, the measure has provided limited relief, with people struggling to access the subsidy.

Vehicle owners have to register for the subsidy, but the programme is reportedly not working smoothly, said the report. Mohammad Musharraf, a resident of Karachi, said he had spent days trying to register his motorcycle and ID card number but had struggled to do so.