Pakistan 'ready to fulfil obligations' under Mecca Pact, says Khawaja Asif as Saudi-Houthi conflict escalates

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's charter states that an attack on one ally, will be considered an attack on all.

The Makkah agreement, also known as the Mecca pact, was signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on August 7. Under this, the three nations have adopted a resolution similar to NATO's Article 5.

Amid the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni militant group the Houthis, Pakistan has now stated it stands "ready to fulfil its obligations" under the Makkah Defence Agreement.

How does Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia manifest in the face of Houthi attacks?

How does Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia manifest in the face of Houthi attacks?

Why is the Mecca Pact significant in the context of the Saudi-Houthi conflict?

Why is the Mecca Pact significant in the context of the Saudi-Houthi conflict?

What obligations does Pakistan have under the Mecca Pact?

What obligations does Pakistan have under the Mecca Pact?

Taking this into account, the pact between Islamabad, Ankara and Riyadh states that an attack on any one country will be regarded as an attack on all.

However, as the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalates, the newly signed pact is yet to be activated.

Also Read | ‘No aggressive element’: Pakistan on defence pact with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes on Mecca

Pakistan 'ready to fulfil obligation', says Asif Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the country stands ready to fulfil its obligations under the defence agreement.

Speaking to Geo News on Wednesday, the defence minister said the "Makkah Agreement applies to us, and we will fulfil our duty."

The remarks from the defence minister also come after the Saudi-led coalition claimed it destroyed a Houthi drone headed for the holy city of Mecca.

The Houthis have denied this claim and accused the Saudi regime of "spreading worn-out lies," adding that the group will not think of targeting a site that is important for Islam.

Pakistan was among the nations that condemned the drone strike, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to end the escalating conflict.

Sharif also reiterated Pakistan's full support for Saudi Arabia's defence and said the country stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Riyadh.

Also Read | 'Dastardly and heinous': Pakistan condemns alleged drone attack on Mecca as Houthis deny role

Addressing the incident, Asif told Geo News that if Mecca is attacked, "there is no need for an agreement to protect it," implying that safeguarding the holy sites was a duty even in the absence of the pact.

Speaking on the pact, the defence minister added that the agreement provides for mutual defence in case the territorial integrity or geographical boundaries of any of the three of the nations are violated.

Pakistan raises Houthi issue with Iran Last week, Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, also raised the rising attacks on Saudi Arabia with Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

While Iran has stated it has no role to play in the conflict in Yemen, the Houthis are often considered to be part of Tehran's "axis of resistance" in the West Asia region, along with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Iran does not interfere in Yemeni affairs,” ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters, adding that the Houthis are “entirely independent actors who make their decisions based on their own interests”.