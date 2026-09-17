Who is Caden Qiao? Police seeking public's help to find missing Georgia Tech student
Georgia Tech Police and Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding Caden Qiao, a first-year student who has disappeared.
Georgia Tech Police and Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a first-year student who has disappeared. Police said Caden Qiao was last seen around 6:04 pm on Sunday, September 13, heading east on 17th Street from Northside Drive, per Fox 5 Atlanta.
The Georgia Tech student's family reported him missing the following day, on September 14.
Who is Caden Qiao?
Not much has been revealed about Qiao except that he was last seen wearing a mint green T-shirt, long grey pants, and black shoes. According to authorities, he said he left campus residence hall without his personal belongings, including his phone and laptop.
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The Georgia Tech Police Department is working alongside the Atlanta Police Department to search campus grounds, surrounding neighborhoods, and local hospitals, in an attempt to locate Qiao. Police have yet to release information regarding his height, weight, hair color, or age.
“Our focus is on finding Caden and bringing him home safely,” said Georgia Tech Police Chief Robert Connolly, according to 11Alive. “We are asking members of the Georgia Tech community and the broader Atlanta community to share any information — no matter how small it may seem — that could help investigators determine where Caden went after he was last seen."
Georgia Tech officials have urged the public to review any surveillance, dash camera or doorbell video they may have from September 13 in the area of Northside Drive and Deering Road.
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"Anyone who saw Caden after approximately 5:36 p.m. on September 13, saw someone matching his description, or has any other information that could help investigators is urged to contact law enforcement," Georgia Tech officials said.
Anyone with information on Qiao’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Georgia Tech Police Department at 404-894-2500 or call 911.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More