Who is James Cody Bryant? Washington resident accused of helping Canada Tumbler Ridge school shooter before attack

James Cody Bryant, a 30-year-old from Bellingham, Washington, has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly Tumbler Ridge school shooting in British Columbia, Canada. Workers install a fence around a makeshift memorial for the victims two days after a deadly mass shooting took place at a school in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo (REUTERS)

US authorities allege Bryant communicated with shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar for about six months before the February attack and supported her plans. Investigators say Bryant had chances to alert police but did not do so.

Authorities also allege that Bryant agreed to help broadcast the attack and provided advice and money.

Bryant identifies as female, according to the Associated Press. The allegations are contained in a US federal criminal complaint, and Bryant has not been convicted.

Who is James Cody Bryant? Bryant lived in Bellingham, a Washington city close to the Canadian border. According to the Associated Press, investigators learned after the shooting that Van Rootselaar had been communicating with someone online and later identified that person as Bryant.

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Authorities say the two stayed in contact for months before the February attack. Prosecutors allege Bryant offered support for Van Rootselaar's plans, including advice about the attack and help with arranging a livestream.

The FBI also alleges Bryant gave Van Rootselaar money for items connected to her plans. Investigators say Bryant discussed ways to hide their online conversations and avoid drawing attention to the plot.

At times, Bryant tried to persuade Van Rootselaar not to carry out the attack, authorities said. However, prosecutors allege Bryant ultimately chose not to contact law enforcement and continued providing support.

W. Mike Harrington, special agent in charge of the FBI's Seattle office, said investigators are still trying to understand how Bryant's involvement affected the attack.

"Without Bryant's misplaced loyalty and willingness to operate the livestream, we don't ultimately know if the shooter would have gone through with the crime," Harrington said, according to the Associated Press.

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James Cody Bryant charged in Tumbler Ridge shooting case Bryant was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country. The charge relates to the alleged agreement with Van Rootselaar and the support authorities say Bryant provided before and during the attack.

Van Rootselaar first killed her mother and stepbrother at their home before going to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, authorities said. She then killed five students and an educational assistant. Eight people were killed and 25 others were wounded in total.

Van Rootselaar was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The February shooting became one of Canada's deadliest mass shootings in years.

Acting US Attorney Neil Floyd said Bryant had the opportunity to contact authorities but instead continued helping Van Rootselaar.

"Instead, he encouraged and offered assistance to a murderer," Floyd said, according to CBC.

The investigation is continuing, and Canadian authorities said further charges could still be possible. Bryant's case will now move through the US court system, where the allegations against her will be tested in court.