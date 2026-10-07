Who is Jill Fields? Ex-FBI whistleblower alleges Trump admin pushed for probe into LA's anti-ICE protestors

Jill Fields, a former supervisor at the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office has filed a whistleblower complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging that the Trump administration ordered the agency to probe the protestors who took part in the anti-ICE protest in the city last year. An FBI investigators outside of 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan after an incendiary device went off outside the building early on July 20. (Representational image) (Getty Images via AFP)

NBC News first reported Tuesday that Fields, who resigned from the FBI recently after she refused to carry out the orders to investigate the protestors, has filed an official complaint with the Senate committee. She alleged that the orders of the FBI violated the First Amendment rights and asked the committee to investigate the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) response to the protests in California last year.

She is being represented by the nonprofit Government Accountability Project and attorney David Laufman, NBC reported.

Los Angeles was the site of major protests last year against the deportations carried out by the Trump administration. They kicked off on June 6, following a federal immigration raid in Los Angeles County, and continued through June 14 when the nationwide "No Kings" protests took place. Protests against ICE continued in LA through the rest of 2025 but never reached the peak of June.

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What Are Jill Field's Allegations? Jill Fields's allegations in her whistleblower complaint are two-pronged. First, she alleges that Emil Bove, then the Deputy Attorney General of the United States, ordered the FBI Field Office in Los Angeles to open an investigation into a group of protestors who had gathered outside a federal building.

Her second allegation is much more explosive and involves President Donald Trump. Fields alleges that a separate order came to the FBI's LA field office after the White House sent a directive to FBI Director Kash Patel. She says the White House asked them to open a probe into a group of protestors who were using megaphones at a gathering.

The office was asked to implement the order, despite the FBI already conducting a probe and not finding grounds to investigate further, she says in her complaint. But more importantly, she says that the order from the White House came after Trump watched a video of the protestors and did not like it.

She argued in the complaint, sent by her lawyers to the Senate Judiciary Committee, that the protest gathering was protected under free speech and that investigating them was a violation of their First Amendment rights. Fields was told by an unnamed supervisor at the field office that the probe needs to be started because “the President wants this investigation."

Moreover, she alleges that these orders were communicated in face-to-face meetings and nothing was documented in writing.

Who Is Jill Fields? After her resignation, Jill Fields appeared on the Forking Off, a podcast by former FBI analysts that, according to its bio, "deconstruct 2025's federal exodus and the destruction of American governance."

As part of the description of the podcast episode where she appeared, Jill Fields wrote a short biography where she described her journey of getting into the FBI leaving the agency in 2025. She revealed there that she joined the FBI in May 2016 and worked for the first six years in the counterterrorism division. She became a Supervisory Intelligence Analyst at the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office in January 2022.

“In January 2025, I was selected for a leadership position at our Headquarters in DC," she writes. "With so much uncertainty and the rapid changes in the FBI's mission and priorities, I chose not to put my family through a cross-country move for a job that might not exist in DC in the near-future.”

"The first half of 2025 was difficult. Going to work every day brought internal turmoil. I was put in charge of projects that I did not believe were morally and ethically sound. My moral compass was spinning.

“The projects were not what was being presented to the American people,” she continued. "We were not going after the "worst of the worst" or the most heinous criminals. At one point, I was asked to cross the red line. I refused."

She added that her squad was taken away from her and she was moved to a different position within her office. "I received the lightly veiled threat that the "7th floor" (FBI executives in DC) knew about me," she says. "I was instructed to keep my head down and do as I was told."

She revealed that she resigned from the FBI in May 2025. "The decision came as a shock to most people, myself included," she said.