PlayStation, Xbox servers briefly down in US as GTA VI releases
PlayStation Network users in the US reported brief outages on Wednesday as Grand Theft Auto VI launched.
PlayStation Network users in the US reported brief server outages on Wednesday as Grand Theft Auto VI was released. Players reportedly faced problems accessing online services and connecting to games.
Some Xbox users also reported problems accessing Microsoft's online gaming network ahead of the GTA VI launch.
Downdetector, which tracks live site outages, recorded a spike in reports. The disruption came as gamers looked to access one of the year’s most anticipated releases.
Sony acknowledges PlayStation Network disruption
Sony acknowledged the disruption on its PlayStation Network status page, warning users that they might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features.
The notice said the company was working to resolve the issue.
The disruption came shortly after PlayStation announced a required PS5 system software update ahead of the GTA VI release. The company had advised players to install the update before midnight on November 19 to prepare their consoles for launch day.
However, Sony has not confirmed any connection between the software update and the reported network problems.
Xbox users also report problems ahead of GTA VI launch
Some Xbox users also reported difficulties accessing Microsoft's online gaming network. Downdetector's tracker showed an increase in Xbox-related reports on Wednesday.
Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years, was scheduled to unlock at midnight on November 19 in local time zones. The game is being released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More