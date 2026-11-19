The video was shared widely on social media and even drew a reaction from California Governor Gavin Newsom 's Press Office, which wrote on X, “The world is laughing at him.”

President Donald Trump was seen with his eyes closed during the Apec Summit in China on Thursday. Several people believed that the clip showed the president had fallen asleep.

In the clip, a female voice could be heard narrating information and speaking about championing free and open trade and investment. Newsom's press office shared the video originally posted by a page called Republicans against Trump, which had written, “Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China.” BBC News also reported that Trump was spotted with his eyes closed.

Why did the video of Trump with his eyes closed at APEC draw attention?

Why did the video of Trump with his eyes closed at APEC draw attention?

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Trump's video sparks reactions online Several X profiles reacted to videos of Trump with his eyes closed. “US President Donald Trump appeared to be dozing off during a session at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China. The moment, reportedly captured on camera,” one page noted. Another said, “TRUMP FELL ASLEEP IN CHINA AT A MEETING. Bro, we are cooked.”

Yet another added, “THIS IS HUMILIATING.”

This is not the first time Trump has been caught in photos or videos with his eyes closed. There are other instances where it has been alleged that the president fell asleep during meetings in the Oval Office.

However, in this instance, it's not clear if Trump actually had his eyes closed or whether the camera angle makes it look so. Several videos of Trump were shared by the Russian state-backed channel RT as well, where he seemed to have his eyes closed, but was speaking clearly on different issues.