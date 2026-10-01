California Governor Gavin Newsom butted heads with President Donald Trump again, this time over the ‘ Super Intelligence ’ moniker for AI. The Democrat signed an executive order on Wednesday that would need state agencies to keep calling it ‘artificial intelligence’.

"WHEREAS California dominates Artificial Intelligence ("A") innovation. even as no state has taken more aggressive action to strengthen the safety. security, and consumer privacy of Al; and

WHEREAS, while language and choice of terminology can have significance, purporting to change something's name cannot distract a person of normal intelligence from recognizing the impotent and craven failure to take action to address well-documented emerging security and safety risks posed by that thing.

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NOW, THEREFORE, I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California. in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes of the State of California, further informed by common sense, do hereby issue the following Order to become effective immediately:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT: All agencies and departments subject to my authority shall refer to Artificial Intelligence and Al as "Artificial Intelligence" and "AL" notwithstanding any rebranded or different terminology used by the federal government, unless inconsistent with the law.

I FURTHER DIRECT that as soon as hereafter possible, this Order be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State and that widespread publicity and notice be given of this Order.

This Order is not intended to, and does not, create any rights or benefits. substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity, against the State of California, its agencies, departments, entities, officers, employees, or any other person."

What Newsom said about Trump and AI Newsom's move comes after Trump met with tech executives over AI on Tuesday. He said that executives had agreed to establish voluntary standards for AI and again noted his support for rapid expansion of data centers, amid worries over AI safety and the growing footprint of the industry in communities.

Newsom, the next day, told the press “We have to do a lot more in the absence of federal leadership,” and left the door open for possibly calling lawmakers back for a special session to tackle the pressing issue.

(With AP and Reuters inputs)