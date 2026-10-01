California Governor Gavin Newsom keeps ‘artificial intelligence’ name unchanged amid Trump's ‘super intelligence’ push
Gavin Newsom signed an order mandating state agencies call it ‘artificial intelligence’ instead of ‘super intelligence’, which Trump is pushing for.
California Governor Gavin Newsom butted heads with President Donald Trump again, this time over the ‘Super Intelligence’ moniker for AI. The Democrat signed an executive order on Wednesday that would need state agencies to keep calling it ‘artificial intelligence’.
“I just signed an executive order permanently declaring Artificial Intelligence 'Artificial Intelligence' in California. You’re welcome, America,” Newsom shared on X.
What does Gavin Newsom's new order say?
Newsom's new order reads -
"WHEREAS California dominates Artificial Intelligence ("A") innovation. even as no state has taken more aggressive action to strengthen the safety. security, and consumer privacy of Al; and
WHEREAS, while language and choice of terminology can have significance, purporting to change something's name cannot distract a person of normal intelligence from recognizing the impotent and craven failure to take action to address well-documented emerging security and safety risks posed by that thing.
Also Read | Trump's safety accord says it's 'super intelligence', not AI: Does that really change anything?
NOW, THEREFORE, I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California. in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes of the State of California, further informed by common sense, do hereby issue the following Order to become effective immediately:
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT: All agencies and departments subject to my authority shall refer to Artificial Intelligence and Al as "Artificial Intelligence" and "AL" notwithstanding any rebranded or different terminology used by the federal government, unless inconsistent with the law.
I FURTHER DIRECT that as soon as hereafter possible, this Order be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State and that widespread publicity and notice be given of this Order.
This Order is not intended to, and does not, create any rights or benefits. substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity, against the State of California, its agencies, departments, entities, officers, employees, or any other person."
What Newsom said about Trump and AI
Newsom's move comes after Trump met with tech executives over AI on Tuesday. He said that executives had agreed to establish voluntary standards for AI and again noted his support for rapid expansion of data centers, amid worries over AI safety and the growing footprint of the industry in communities.
Newsom, the next day, told the press “We have to do a lot more in the absence of federal leadership,” and left the door open for possibly calling lawmakers back for a special session to tackle the pressing issue.
(With AP and Reuters inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More