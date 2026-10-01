‘I watch Mayday’: Israeli passenger says Canadian documentary helped him take control of flydubai flight

An Israeli passenger onboard the flydubai flight, which plunged 14,000 feet after a fight in the cockpit, stated that a Canadian documentary had helped him subdue the attacker. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun, a passenger on the FlyDubai flight bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal (via REUTERS) In a conversation with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yaniv Hayun, one of three Israeli passengers who helped subdue the attacker, recounted how he entered the cockpit. As per Times of Israel, the passenger told Netanyahu that he and another man forced their way into the cockpit and spotted the injured captain Smit Machchhar lying near the door. Hayun further narrated the incident and stated that he jumped back in the cockpit as the flight began to tilt, grabbed the controls, started pulling at them.

Deep Dive What emergency codes did the flydubai flight crew communicate during the incident? How did the presence of additional pilots affect the resolution of the cockpit altercation on the flydubai flight? What safety measures are in place for cockpit doors to prevent unauthorized access?

He added that he knew what to do in such a situation thanks to a Canadian documentary called “Mayday.” Mayday is a Canadian documentary programme which examines air crashes, hijacking, bombings and other aviation related incidents.