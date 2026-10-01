Iran war, Netanyahu-MBZ meet, apparent hijack attempt: The many threads in flydubai incident

West Asia was pulled back from the precipice of another dangerous chapter amid the Iran-Gulf war after Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, his crew and brave passengers not only saved a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv from crashing in the Saudi Arabian desert, but also prevented it from being used as a missile against Ben Gurion Airport by the allegedly radicalised Omani co-pilot. A passenger on a rerouted flydubai flight that was bound for Tel Aviv said one of the pilots tried to crash the plane and kill everyone on board, after both pilots were found to be wounded on landing in Saudi Arabia. (AFP/PTI)

The Indian pilot, who was injured in the incident, has earned praises for his cockpit heroics that saved over 180 lives. “The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage. Indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-type tragedy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, referring to the US terror strikes that saw hijacked planes crash into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people. He was alluding to Israeli PM Netanyahu's praise for Machchhar.

Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are all silent on the identity of the Omani pilot as a full-fledged investigation has been launched to unravel the state or jihadist group behind what could have been a dastardly incident. Even though Captain Machchchar had triggered the alert and Israeli jets had taken to the skies, it would have been very difficult for even the most hardened of fighter pilots to shoot down the innocent passengers in the jet in the skies over either Saudi Arabia or Jerusalem or Tel Aviv.