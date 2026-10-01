Iran war, Netanyahu-MBZ meet, apparent hijack attempt: The many threads in flydubai incident
The ramification of the flydubai scare is that air travel and security will become tedious. It could also be an ominous sign for more such lone wolf attacks.
West Asia was pulled back from the precipice of another dangerous chapter amid the Iran-Gulf war after Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, his crew and brave passengers not only saved a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv from crashing in the Saudi Arabian desert, but also prevented it from being used as a missile against Ben Gurion Airport by the allegedly radicalised Omani co-pilot.
The Indian pilot, who was injured in the incident, has earned praises for his cockpit heroics that saved over 180 lives. “The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage. Indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-type tragedy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, referring to the US terror strikes that saw hijacked planes crash into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people. He was alluding to Israeli PM Netanyahu's praise for Machchhar.
Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are all silent on the identity of the Omani pilot as a full-fledged investigation has been launched to unravel the state or jihadist group behind what could have been a dastardly incident. Even though Captain Machchchar had triggered the alert and Israeli jets had taken to the skies, it would have been very difficult for even the most hardened of fighter pilots to shoot down the innocent passengers in the jet in the skies over either Saudi Arabia or Jerusalem or Tel Aviv.
Deep Dive
While Netanyahu has hinted that Iran could be behind the attempted terror attack, the incident comes days after the Israeli leader met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi to expand bilateral ties with emphasis on mutual security. This was the first overt meeting of the two leaders as there are reports that they met earlier in secret during the start of the Iran war.
The potentially horrendous attempted terror attack would have reignited the Iran war and pushed not only Israel but also the UAE to take action against actors behind the incident. Just like the Hamas terror attack on south Israel on October 7, 2023, came after the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) announcement and the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the 2020 Abraham Accords, the flydubai incident would have blown the Israel-UAE bonhomie to smithereens.
The obvious ramification of this incident is that plane travel will become more tedious with both pilots and passengers harassed in the name of security, and passengers will try and avoid West Asian airlines till such time Iran and the US declare truce and return to the dialogue table.
While the real reason behind what the Omani co-pilot did will only come out after investigations, it is safe to assume that the attack was to teach both Israel and UAE a lesson. Conspiracy theorists will talk about false flag operations on the eve of Israeli elections, but it is not very difficult to understand the mindset of those who want to avenge the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei at the hands of Israel and the US—be it state-sponsored or state proxies. West Asia and the US should watch out for more such lone wolf attacks in future.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More