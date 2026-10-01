Who is Smit Machchhar? ‘Hero’ Indian pilot who thwarted alleged flydubai flight crash attempt

Machchhar has served as a captain on flydubai's Boeing 737 fleet since June 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile shows 9,750 flying hours on the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 and 9.

The pilot of a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv , who was stabbed by the copilot in an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft, has been identified as Indian national Smit Machchhar .

How did Smit Machchhar's background contribute to his capability as a pilot in the crisis situation?

How did Smit Machchhar's background contribute to his capability as a pilot in the crisis situation?

Why was Smit Machchhar praised by world leaders following the flydubai flight incident?

Why was Smit Machchhar praised by world leaders following the flydubai flight incident?

What actions did Smit Machchhar take to save the lives of passengers during the flydubai incident?

What actions did Smit Machchhar take to save the lives of passengers during the flydubai incident?

Before joining flydubai, he worked with SpiceJet in Mumbai for 11 years. He worked as a senior commander and later became a line training captain in November 2020, a role in which he trained and assessed other pilots.

Machchhar is from Ghatkopar East in Mumbai and was living in Dubai for work, people aware of the matter told HT.

The profile also shows that he joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain. This allows airlines to hire pilots who already hold captain positions at another carrier and appoint them directly as captains. It also says that he had more than 6,400 hours as a pilot-in-command at SpiceJet.

Machchhar's profile lists a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Welingkar Institute of Management, completed between June 2007 and April 2008. It does not mention where he received his flight training.

His brother is also a pilot with Akasa Air, HT reported earlier.

PM Modi, Trump, Netanyahu hail ‘hero’ Indian pilot Machchhar underwent surgery after the incident and remains stable, while the other pilot, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was arrested by Saudi authorities. World leaders, including PM Modi, have praised the Indian pilot and called him a “hero”.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi wrote on X.