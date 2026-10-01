‘India is proud of Captain Machchhar’: PM Modi hails flydubai pilot, hopes for his speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, who was the pilot that was stabbed during an alteraction which sparked a major airline scare in West Asia. Smit Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to crash a Flydubai plane. Machchhar, an Indian pilot, was stabbed by his co-pilot during a physical altercation in the cockpit. The fight in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 Max B flydubai plane resulted in a sudden plunge of 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia. The plane broadcast a hijack alert and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely.

Deep Dive What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the flydubai flight incident? What was the immediate response of passengers during the flydubai flight emergency? Why did the flydubai flight FZ1073 experience a sudden descent?

Taking to X, PM Modi hailed the effort and wished a speedy recovery for the Indian pilot. "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," the prime minister wrote on X.