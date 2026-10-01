Bareilly , Aazad Samaj Party national president and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad on Wednesday targeted politics around religious issues in Uttar Pradesh, saying, "Religion is not under threat in the state; people are." Religion not under threat in UP, people are: Chandra Shekhar Azad

Addressing a rally here in support of party leader Achchan Ansari, Azad said education, employment, healthcare, security and dignity were among the issues confronting ordinary people and political discourse should focus on these basic concerns affecting the everyday lives of citizens.

He targeted the state government over education, healthcare, employment and law and order, and said the common people's concerns should take precedence over religious issues.

On education, Azad said the condition of government schools would improve only when the children of government officials, ministers and those in power studied in these schools.

He asked how pressure could build to improve government schools when the children of those who formulate policies study in private schools.

On healthcare, Azad said access to health services was a right of every citizen, and it was the government's responsibility to ensure that government hospitals had doctors, medicines, diagnostic facilities and other necessary services.

On employment, he said if cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Mumbai could generate job opportunities, adequate industrial and employment opportunities could also be developed in Bareilly.

"Young people should not be forced to migrate to other cities and states in search of employment," he said.

Azad also raised the issue of honorarium paid to women workers, including ASHA and anganwadi workers, saying they played an important role in taking healthcare, nutrition and government schemes to villages and should receive dignified remuneration.

On law and order, Azad referred to some incidents in the state and demanded that the government ensure the safety of ordinary citizens.

He alleged that the law should be applied equally to all citizens and said action should be based on the crime and not on the identity of the accused.

Referring to the Hathras incident and the family of Manisha Valmiki, he said victims' families should get justice and dignity.

Pointing to the recent movements by students and young people, Azad said the Bhim Army and the Aazad Samaj Party had continued to raise issues concerning education and the youth "from the streets to Parliament".

He also questioned the government over issues such as paper leaks and unemployment.

Azad raised the issue of working conditions of police personnel, saying there should be an eight-hour duty system and one day off every week for them.

"Police personnel, too, are part of society and should be provided better working conditions," he said.

After the rally, Azad held a roadshow in the area, which was attended by workers of the Aazad Samaj Party and the Bhim Army.

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