'Reduce the rate': Gadkari tells auto industry to lower EV prices in consumers' interest

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday urged automobile manufacturers to bring down the prices of electric vehicles (EVs), saying that lower rates are key to wider adoption amid efforts to reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuel imports. Noting that lithium-ion battery costs have dropped from USD 150 to USD 50 per kilowatt-hour, Gadkari said prices have stayed high because demand currently outstrips supply.

Noting that lithium-ion battery costs have dropped from USD 150 to USD 50 per kilowatt-hour since the government decided to push EVs, Gadkari said prices have stayed high because demand currently outstrips supply.

He asked the industry to lower rates "in the interest of the consumer" and predicted that rising production would force companies to do so anyway, as competition intensifies and quality improves.

"I am requesting the automobile industry to reduce the rate in view of the competition and in the interest of the consumer. If the production is surplus, 100% they will have to reduce the rate because of competition and improve the quality," he said at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026. The event sought to recognise the vehicles, people and innovations shaping India's automotive industry.

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"When we had decided to introduce electric vehicles, cost of the lithium-ion battery was USD 150 per kilowatt per hour. Presently it comes to USD 50 per kilowatt per hour. But because the demand is more and supply is less, that is the reason the rate of the EV vehicle is still constant. We need to reduce the rate," he added.