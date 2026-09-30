Stabbed flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar is Indian national, worked with SpiceJet earlier

The pilot stabbed during Wednesday's incident on flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv is Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, people aware of the matter said. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, where Machchhar and his co-pilot were taken to hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Smit Machchhar was the pilot in command on the Flydubai flight and was reportedly stabbed by the fellow pilot, forcing an emergency landing.

Machchhar has been a captain on flydubai's Boeing 737 fleet since June 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that he spent 11 years at SpiceJet in Mumbai, where he was a senior commander and, from November 2020, a line training captain who trained and checked other pilots. The profile lists 9,750 flying hours on the 737-800 and the 737 MAX 8 and 9.

Tabuk Airport said it received a distress call from the flight at 8.44am local time, and the aircraft touched down about an hour later. Flight-tracking data show that the aircraft fell about 14,300 feet in 37 seconds and later transmitted the transponder code for unlawful interference. Flydubai has described the event only as "an incident while en route", and authorities have not said what happened on board.

Machchhar joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain, his LinkedIn profile shows. Airlines use that route to hire pilots who already command aircraft at another carrier straight into the captain's seat. The profile says he logged more than 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command at SpiceJet and wants to join flydubai's training team.

The profile lists a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Welingkar Institute of Management, with dates from June 2007 to April 2008. It does not say where he trained to fly.