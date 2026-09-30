'This nonsense has to stop': Supreme Court raps UP Police over 'cover-up job' in criminal investigation
Top court came down heavily on UP police over a ‘biased’ investigation and has ordered the officer to explain the irregularties in the next hearing.
The Supreme Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh Police over serious irregularities during a criminal investigation while hearing a matter on Wednesday.
The two-judge bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva warned the UP Police that it could be disbanded and that all criminal cases in the state could be handed over to the CBI if the “nonsense” did not stop at some point, Bar and Bench reported.
“In everything you have an agenda. How will people trust you if this is how you proceed with matters? It is better if we ask CBI to step in all UP Police investigations. We might as well disband the UP Police. This nonsense has to stop at some point,” the court said.
Also Read | ‘How can 12-13 year-olds have social media accounts?’: Supreme Court orders Centre to remedy law for minors
Why did the judges rebuke UP Police?
The judges made the remarks while hearing a matter after a PIL was filed by a complainant over an incident involving a motorcycle. In the PIL, the complainant alleged that the UP Police deliberately registered an FIR against “unknown” persons despite the fact that she had physically apprehended the rider and handed him over to the police, raising questions about the investigation.
The court expressed dismay that despite the accused being caught, his name was not mentioned in the FIR and noted that such conduct could undermine citizens' trust in the UP Police. The complainant also said that after the High Court intervened earlier in the case, the police subsequently inserted the rider's name in the chargesheet and later gave him a clean chit.
Also Read | Supreme Court on recent Delhi rape cases involving minors: 'Painful parallel to Nirbhaya case'
“You catch the accused at the spot but you don’t want to name him in the FIR. Perhaps if the equation works out you can substitute the name, bring in one of your own names, you must keep a list of accused in different FIRs whoever has gotten lesser number of FIRs you can include his name. Is that how it works there?” the bench asked, according to Bar and Bench.
The court also noted that the affidavit filed by the UP Police was uninspiring and ordered the officer in charge of the case to be present at the next hearing and explain why the rider's name was initially missing from the FIR and why it was disclosed later in the affidavit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More